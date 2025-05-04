Organised live events sector in India grows 15% in 2024, adds Rs 13 billion in revenue: Report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : Organised live events segment in India expanded by 15 per cent in 2024, generating an estimated incremental Rs 13 billion in revenue, according to a whitepaper report presented during the ongoing WAVES 2025 in Mumbai.

The whitepaper on India's Live Entertainment Economy, presented by EVENTFAQS MEDIA, added that 2024-25 period marked a critical turning point, highlighted by the successful return of global icons like Coldplay, who performed sold-out concerts in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

These shows, among Asia's most attended and technologically sophisticated, illustrated India's readiness to host world-class events, reinforcing its position as a pivotal destination on global touring routes.

The document added that the event tourism has surged dramatically, with nearly half a million fans travelling between cities specifically to attend live music events, signalling the rise of a vibrant music-tourism economy.

Premium ticketing categories such as VIP experiences, curated access zones, and luxury hospitality packages saw a year-on-year growth of over 100 per cent, demonstrating a maturing, experience-focused audience willing to spend significantly on premium event experiences, as per the whitepaper.

The whitepaper further adds that tier-2 cities Chandigarh, Lucknow, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Shillong, Jamshedpur, and Bidadi experienced substantial growth in event participation, propelled by multi-city tours and regional festivals that expanded audience bases and boosted local economic activities.

These developments reflect a dynamic shift towards a fan-centric, experience-driven economy, transcending traditional ticketing models.

Indian consumers are increasingly travelling inter-state, and investing substantially in hospitality, merchandise, and F&B, creating robust micro-economies around live entertainment.

The whitepaper stated that strategic investments and platform consolidations have accelerated growth.

Zomato's acquisition of Insider and the launch of lifestyle-oriented platforms such as District and Warner's investments in Skillbox exemplify a growing convergence of entertainment, technology, and consumer engagement.

International labels and domestic stakeholders alike are actively investing, highlighting global confidence in India's live events sector, as per the whitepaper.

