Organized Retailers Association appoints T S Sridhar as President

Organized Retailers Association, today announced the appointment of T S Sridhar as the President of ORA (Organized Retailers Association).

T S Sridhar, who has over three decades of experience working in Sales & Distribution teams of various organizations including big corporates like Nokia and Gillette will now be working with ORA to protect the association's interest on matters related to brands, Government, bureaucrats and legal.

"We are delighted to have T S Sridhar on board at ORA. He is a seasoned professional with a proven track record in managing Large Format Stores and Organized Retail. In his new role, he will be a key player in building and strengthening relationships of ORA - an organization that represents all leading mobile retail chains of South India with other national and domestic forums and organizations. I am confident that he will bring in a lot of experience and value to ORA and to our leadership team. We look forward to an exciting journey with him and wish him all the success," says The Committee of Organized Retailers Association.

T S Sridhar has worked with Nokia India for over 14 years, managing distribution and sales network. He also handled roles related to Marketing, Finance, and HR functions in Nokia and was responsible for Rs. 4500 crore turnover in the region with overall Profit &Loss responsibility. Prior to this, he worked with Gillette for over 14 years where he specialized in Retail & channel sales. He also in the capacity of sales planning and channel development manager delivered desired sales objectives for the organisation and acted as an interface between sales, marketing and other functions

Organized Retailers Association is a forum that represents all leading mobile retail chains in South India. Some of the brands who are part of the organization are Poorvika, Sangeetha, BigC, Pai, Happi, Chennai mobiles, Lot, Celekt, BNew, Supreme, Touch, Darling, Cellpoint.

