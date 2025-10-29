Orkla India IPO Day 1: Check GMP, Subscription and Other Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Norway-based Orkla ASA India, Orkla India, opened for subscription on Wednesday, October 29. The issue was subscribed by 0.06 times till 11 am, while qualified institutional investors subscribed nil, non-institutional investors subscribed by 0.8 times, and retail individual investors subscribed 0.20 times.

Orkla India IPO GMP on First Day

The share of the Orkla India IPO was trading at Rs 64 at 11:35 AM on Wednesday in the grey market premium, according to website tracking GMP Investorgain. This estimates that the price of Orkla India share will be listed at Rs 64 premium over the issue price, with an estimated listing price of Rs 794, representing a gain of 8.77%. (Note: GMP price of shared is not an official price)

Orkla India IPO Details

Orkla India IPO open for subscription on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 and will close on Friday, October 31, 2025. The IPO price band has been set at Rs 695-730 per equity share with an issue size of Rs 1,667.54 crore. The investor will get a lot size of 20 shares with the minimum investment of Rs 13,900.

The tentative allotment date of the Orkla India IPO is on November 3, 2025, while the tentative date of listing is on November 6, 2025.

About Orkla India

Orkla India is a multi-category Indian food company with operations spanning several decades, offering a diverse range of products that cater to every meal occasion, from breakfast and lunch to dinner, snacks, beverages and desserts.

The allotment saw participation from prominent investors like Nippon India Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Nomura Funds Ireland, Government Pension Fund Global, Jupiter India Fund, and Pinebridge India Equity Fund.