OSH India 2023: Synergising Expertise and Innovative Solutions for a Thriving Workplace Environment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: The 11th edition of OSH India, India’s premier occupational safety and health (OSH) expo and conference, organised by Informa Markets in India, commenced at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. The three-day event, being held from November 23rd to 25th, 2023, offers a platform for global experts, industry players, and enthusiasts to converge, innovate, and address the challenges and opportunities in the industrial safety and health sector. As India’s occupational safety and health (OSH) market anticipates growth, projected to reach USD 17.86 billion by 2030 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1%, this event becomes a vital gathering for the industry.

The inaugural ceremony of OSH India 2023 saw the presence of distinguished guests, including Guest of Honour Mr. Devidas B. Gore, Director, DISH Maharashtra. Additionally, notable figures such as Dr. Ajit Salvi, Dy. Chief Engineer-Sewerage Operations, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation; Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Head-Safety & Quality, Mumbai Metro One Pvt. Ltd., Mr. V. Ramgude, Chief Engineer Design, PWD, Govt. of Maharashtra and Mr. Hemant Sapra, President, Safety Appliances Manufacturers' Association; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India; and Mr. Pankaj Jain, Sr. Group Director & Digital Head, Informa Markets in India, graced the inauguration. Together with industry dignitaries, they underscored the significance of occupational safety and health, emphasizing the necessity for a collaborative approach to foster a safer and more sustainable work environment.

OSH India 2023 serves as a comprehensive platform for showcasing innovations and solutions in workplace safety and health. Over 300 brands, including prominent players like Liberty, Udyogi, Allen Cooper, PERF, Idos, mtandt, BATA, Nebosh, Venus, DPL, and Intech Safety, are exhibiting their latest products, services, and technologies. The expo also featured a dedicated conference track with over 50 speakers and 8000 trade visitors. The diverse participation makes it a significant gathering in the realm of occupational safety and health.

The expo focuses on covering the entire spectrum of safe and healthy working environments. Participating companies will present their noteworthy products, services, and solutions portfolios, featuring innovative industry concepts and themes. This event is supported by prominent associations, including the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF), Indian Technical Textile Association (ITTA), safety Appliances Manufacturers Association (SAMA), WSHAsia, enhancing its credibility and industry support reflecting a collaborative approach to advancing workplace and safety.

Talking about indispensable elements in the realm of manufacturing, Mr. Devidas B. Gore, Director, DISH Maharashtra said, “In the manufacturing sector, the responsibility for the welfare of workers lies with factory owners. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) stands as a vital safeguard, and over the past 11 years, Informa Markets in India has played a pivotal role in championing PPE initiatives. OSH India 2023 exhibition offers a diverse range of products and solutions which are integral to accident prevention and ensuring the well-being of the workforce.”

Highlighting the enduring significance of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH), Dr. Ajit Salvi, Dy. Chief Engineer-Sewarage Operations, Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation underscored that more than 2.78 billion employees face annual occupational issues. “OSH’s plays a critical role in the ongoing fourth industrial revolution and is imperative to tackle forthcoming challenges. The reluctance of workers to use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in extreme conditions due to discomfort, stresses the need to address climate-related OSH challenges. It’s crucial to take preventative actions, proactive measures, and holistic strategies like stress reduction, balanced meals, and financial assessments. Over the course of the three days at OSH India 2023, the assembly of experts is poised to generate innovative solutions to address the evolving challenges in Occupational Safety and Health (OSH).”

Speaking on the 11th edition of OSH India in Mumbai, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) are indispensable for industries, ensuring workforce safety and indirectly enhancing a nation’s economic resilience. OSH India serves as a hub for stakeholders to explore cutting-edge solutions, engage with global experts, and foster awareness and best practices. India’s market for industrial safety equipment has grown to be worth over USD 841 million, driven by demands from a variety of industries, stricter laws, and an improved awareness of occupational safety.”

“This highlights the crucial role that conventions like OSH India play in India’s economic growth by creating a workforce that is safer, healthier, and more productive. Its turnkey conference has aided in seeking insights into current policies such as the newly incepted Labour Code that stands to promote work-life balance and benefit India's working populace,” he further added.

OSH India 2023 seamlessly integrates into Informa Markets India’s 4th edition of the Festivity of Business campaign, marking a high season of economic celebration. This year’s initiative encompasses a diverse array of over 40 events, including ten signature Expos, Conferences, Industry Awards, Buyer-Seller Meets, and Training programs, all set to propel India to new heights.

