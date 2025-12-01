Over 31 crore unorganised and 5.09 lakh gig workers now registered on e-Shram portal

New Delhi, Dec 1 Over 31.38 crore unorganised workers and over 5.09 lakh gig and platform workers have been registered on the e-Shram portal till November, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

So far, 14 schemes of different Central ministries and department have already been integrated and mapped with e-Shram portal to provide access to social security, health benefits and welfare schemes, said Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

The government launched the e-Shram (National Database of Unorganised Workers) portal on August 26, 2021 to register unorganised, Gig and Platform workers (seeded with Aadhaar) by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis.

The government, in the Union Budget for financial year 2025-26, announced several key measures for the welfare of gig workers of online platforms via their registration on the e-Shram portal, issuance of identity cards, and extension of health care benefits under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Notably, the government is implementing Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme named as the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana to support employment generation, enhance employability and social security across all sectors, with special focus on the manufacturing sector.

The scheme with an outlay of Rs 99,446 crore aims to incentivise the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs in the country, over a period of 2 years.

Moreover, the measures for ensuring timely grievance redressal, compliance with minimum wages, and safe working conditions across sectors in the States have been provided in the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Wages, 2019, and the Code on Social Security, 2020 respectively.

“Workers can lodge complaints related to claims for wage, gratuity, maternity benefits, illegal termination, industrial disputes and other issues on the Samadhan Portal for the resolution of their grievances. Additionally, workers can also submit their complaints through CPGRAMS for timely disposal,” said the minister.

