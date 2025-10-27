Over 400 Exhibitors and 35,000 Visitors from 20+ Nations will Converge at the Zak Expo on Glass, Doors, Windows, Facades & Aluminium Extrusions in Mumbai this December

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: The most trusted companies from the glass processing technologies, facades, fenestration and aluminium extrusions field will come together once again at India's leading platform - the Zak Expo on Glass, Doors, Windows, Facades & Aluminium Extrusions. The event is scheduled from 4th to 7th December 2025, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO) in Mumbai.

With rising demand for sustainability, precision, and quality in both commercial and residential construction, the importance of the building envelope has never been greater. The event will demonstrate the latest practical innovations suited for the Indian market aiming to transforming modern building facade/fenestration design, performance, and aesthetics.

If you are an architect, interior designer, builder, developer, contractor, glass processor, or building industry professional, visiting this expo will offer valuable insights into how new products, materials, and innovations are shaping the modern facade and fenestration facade development in India. Register now at www.zak.sg/expo.

Uniting Glass, Facade, Fenestration & Aluminium Extrusion Excellence Under One Roof

Zak Glass Technology Expo: The 22nd International Trade Fair on Glass Processing, Products & Technologies will highlight how the latest technologies can make architectural glass more efficient and sustainable. Organized in association with the Federation of Safety Glass (FOSG), this edition focuses on the latest technologies that are available to produce and process glass along with other value-added solution for the same.

Zak Doors & Windows Expo: The 21st International Trade Fair on Doors, Windows and Facades will spotlight system innovations in uPVC & Aluminium, railings, cladding, automation, hardware, software, accessories and related solutions that are key to ensure better smart, safe & sustainable building envelopes.

Zak Aluminium Extrusions Expo: The 16th International Trade Fair on Aluminium Extrusion Technologies and Products, will showcase the versatility of aluminium across multiple sectors but mainly focusing on architectural applications. The expo will present the latest extruded solutions along with surface finishing options and other related products.

Driving Collaboration and Industry Growth

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Mr. Zakir Ahmed, Chairman, Zak Exhibitions & Conferences, said: "Our exhibitions are not just showcases they are platforms that bring together knowledge, technology, and opportunity. Despite global market challenges, the Indian construction industry is showing robust growth due to strong domestic demand and young and growing population. Hence glass, facade & fenestration industries are continuing to invest in innovation and modernization. We are proud to facilitate this momentum by connecting thought leaders, manufacturers, and suppliers from across the globe."

The 2025 edition will feature live demonstrations, mock-up displays, and product launches, enabling hands-on learning and meaningful dialogue between professionals. Together, the three expos are expected to attract over 35,000 visitors and 400+ exhibitors from 20+ countries, reaffirming the event's position as a leading force in the Indian built environment sector.

About Zak Exhibitions & Conferences

Founded in 1994, Zak Exhibitions & Conferences are pioneers in promoting technologies in the domain of glass processing, facade & fenestration through exhibitions and conferences. With over 1000 events across the globe, Zak continues to promote innovation, quality, and sustainable advancement in the built environment.

