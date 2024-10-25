Over 400 healthcare organisations have adopted DAX Copilot to boost productivity: Satya Nadella

New Delhi [India], October 25 : Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Friday highlighted significant advancements in AI through its Copilot technology.

Nadela highlighted that now the advancements in AI and their model Copilot has extended AI-driven tools to industry-specific applications, including healthcare, business operations, and environmental management.

According to CEO Satya Nadella, more than 400 healthcare organizations have adopted the DAX Copilot, a tool designed to boost physician productivity. On average, clinicians using DAX Copilot are saving over five minutes per patient encounter, allowing them to focus more on patient care.

In addition to saving time, 77 percent of users report improved documentation quality, making the technology a game-changer in enhancing both workflow and the accuracy of medical records.

"We are also extending Copilot to specific industries, including healthcare. With DAX Copilot, more than 400 healthcare organizations are increasing physician productivity and reducing burnout. On average, clinicians save more than five minutes per patient encounter. And 77 percent say it also improves documentation quality" said Nadella in a social media post on Friday.

These time-saving and quality-enhancing benefits represent a shift toward providing healthcare professionals with digital tools that offer genuine support.

He also noted that the company remains committed to developing trustworthy AI by upholding stringent standards for security, privacy, and ethical practices.

Nadela also shared that the company is expanding its use of artificial intelligence (AI) to promote environmental sustainability and biodiversity management.

The company is introducing innovative AI-driven solutions, such as AI-assisted bioacoustics, to monitor and protect ecosystems more effectively. This technology allows for more precise tracking of wildlife and environmental changes, opening new opportunities for conservation efforts.

Nadella said "Finally, AI gives new opportunity for ecosystem and biodiversity management with solutions like AI-assisted bioacoustics. And we're expanding collaboration with local communities to build and operate datacenters in ways that address local challenges and create greater benefits".

Additionally, Microsoft is broadening its market reach by integrating Copilot with third-party systems, allowing more businesses to harness its AI-driven tools.

