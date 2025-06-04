Over 7 in 10 Indian professionals confident about job retention in FY26

New Delhi, June 4 More than seven in 10 (73 per cent) of professionals in India are confident about retaining their jobs this year, an 11-percentage point increase from the previous year, a report said on Wednesday.

About 31 per cent of professionals in tier 1 cities feel ‘extremely confident’ about job retention, compared to 18 per cent in tier 2 cities.

Additionally, 85 per cent of professionals in companies with over 5,000 employees express confidence in job retention, while the figure drops to 58 per cent among those in companies with fewer than 50 employees, said the report by Great Learning, a leading global edtech company.

As professionals navigate the evolving job landscape shaped by AI and automation, a sense of adaptation is becoming increasingly apparent.

About 78 per cent of professionals now express a positive outlook towards AI’s impact on their careers.

Interestingly, MBA and B.Com graduates are more optimistic (89 per cent and 84 per cent, respectively) than those from B.E/B.Tech backgrounds.

This is likely influenced by recent trends in India’s IT sector, where many large companies, traditionally major recruiters of entry- and mid-level talent, have reduced hiring due to increased AI adoption.

This shift has sparked widespread discussions about AI’s effects on tech jobs, shaping the outlook of professionals with technology degrees, said the report.

In FY 2026, 85 per cent of professionals recognise the importance of upskilling to future-proof their careers, an increase from 79 per cent last year. Intent to upskill remains strong, with 81 per cent planning to invest in acquiring new technical skills this year, the report added.

Professionals in tier 1 cities are especially motivated, with 46 per cent rating upskilling as ‘extremely important,’ compared to 26 per cent in tier 2 cities.

“AI is a transformative force reshaping the modern workplace. While it presents challenges, it also simultaneously opens doors for those who are ready and willing to learn and evolve,” said Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-Founder, Great Learning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor