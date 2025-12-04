Oxford University Press India Partners with Adobe to Integrate Digital Creativity Tools into School Textbooks Aligned with NEP 2020

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 4: With India's education system evolving from traditional classrooms to immersive, technology-driven learning ecosystems, digital literacy is emerging as a critical priority. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF) 2023 underscore digital literacy as a foundational skill essential for democratic participation, employment opportunities, and cognitive development.

In alignment with this transformation, Oxford University Press India (OUP), a department of the University of Oxford, has partnered with Adobe in India. Through this partnership, OUP's textbook series MegaByte and Cyber Master, designed for Grades III to VIII, will integrate lessons and creative modules based on Adobe Express for Education, a content creation app that helps students and teachers design real-world visuals, animations, videos, and much more. This is designed to support student learning and creativity, including safe search functionality. This collaboration aims to equip new-age learners with world-class digital tools, fostering future-ready skills in creativity and emerging technologies.

In alignment with the transformative vision of India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the MegaByte and Cyber Master have been developed as pioneering digital learning solutionscrafted to make students smarter, more creative, and future-ready. These textbooks introduce learners to Computer Science through a well-balanced integration of conceptual knowledge and hands-on skills, fostering both understanding and application from an early age. They cover a wide range of emerging domains including Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Data Science, Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented & Virtual Reality, Digital Creativity and 3D Printing. By laying strong foundations at an early stage, the programs equip students with the confidence, curiosity, and core understanding needed to engage meaningfully with advanced technologies throughout their academic and professional journeys.

Announcing the partnership, Sukanta Das, Managing Director, Oxford University Press India said, "At Oxford University Press, our mission is to equip young minds with the skills they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. By integrating Adobe Express for Education into our flagship MegaByte and CyberMaster series, we're not just teaching students about technology, we're inspiring them to use it as a canvas for creativity and innovation. This partnership with Adobe in India underscores our digital-first vision and reinforces our commitment to transforming classrooms into dynamic spaces where imagination meets real-world application."

Mala Sharma, VP & GM, Student Product & Marketing, Adobe said, "Digital creativity and AI skills are essential for the next generation to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world. Through our collaboration with Oxford University Press India, we're helping make creative digital tools accessible to young learners across the country. By integrating Adobe Express into the MegaByte and Cyber Master textbooks, students can explore the power of creativity and AI to express ideas, solve problems, and collaborate meaningfully, building the skills they need to succeed in the future."

Unique Features of MegaByte and Cyber Master

For Grades 6-8, these textbook series also introduce learners to real coding environments with HTML5, Python, and JavaScript. This fosters deeper computational thinking and equips students with the digital skills essential for the future workforce. The program ensures seamless compatibility with widely used platforms such as Windows 10/11 and MS Office 2019, 2021, or 365, enabling smooth transitions into higher education and professional settings.

A standout feature of the program is 'MegaNext' - a future-skills booklet that bridges classroom learning with real-world tech trends and career pathways in AI, FinTech, and Green Tech. It encourages students to imagine the possibilities of tomorrow and explore how technology can shape a better world.

With far-reaching implications for pedagogy and 21st-century learning, OUP's new-age series MegaByte and Cyber Master go beyond traditional curriculathey serve as gateways to foundational digital skills in creativity, coding, and emerging technologies. These programs prepare students to thrive in a digital-first future, where innovation, adaptability, and technological fluency are essential.

Oxford University Press (OUP) is a department of the University of Oxford. It furthers the University's objective of excellence in research, scholarship, and education by publishing worldwide. OUP is one of the world's largest university presses with a wide global presence. It currently publishes thousands of new publications a year, has offices in around fifty countries, and employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. It has become familiar to millions through a diverse publishing program that includes scholarly works in all academic disciplines, bibles, music, school and college textbooks, children's books, materials for teaching English as a foreign language, business books, dictionaries and reference books, and academic journals.

