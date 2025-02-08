Ozone Forum of India by Bisleri Charitable Trust hosted Medical Ozone Longevity Healing Festival

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8: The Ozone Forum of India, a division of Bisleri Charitable Trust, successfully organized its landmark 13th Annual International Conference - the Medical Ozone Longevity Healing Festival. The two-day conference, held at Hotel Sea Princess, Mumbai, brought together medical professionals, healthcare experts and enthusiasts to explore groundbreaking developments in ozone therapy and integrative medicine.

Ozone Forum of India is the first and only Ozone Therapy teaching and promoting organisation, whose aim is to provide scientific understanding for health in "holistic totality".

As India's pioneer institute in ozone therapy education and promotion, the Ozone Forum of India facilitated comprehensive discussions on advancing holistic healthcare solutions. The conference was focusing on knowledge sharing and empowering doctors and health enthusiasts in the latest techniques and technologies of integrated medicine and holistic healing. It was a confluence of science & healing for improving patient's health and to provide better healing alternatives.

The event witnessed the participation of distinguished guests - Ramesh Chauhan (Chairman - Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. & Bisleri Charitable Trust), Dr. D.R. Kaarthikeyan (Ex-Director CBI-DG NHRC, Advisor, Ozone Forum of India), M. Manickam (Chairman - Sakthi Sugars Ltd. & Ozone Promotor) , G.D. Rajkumar (Director - Gedee Weiler & Ozone Promotor), Dr. Lamberto Re (Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Committee, World Federation of Ozone Therapy), Dr. Patana Teng Umnuay (Dean of College of Integrative Medicine at Dhurakij Pundit University and CEO of Health Education & Academics Thailand), Dr. Mili Shah (President - Ozone Forum of India & Trustee - Bisleri Charitable Trust) & Dr.Jignasha Captain (Director - Ozone Forum of India).

The conference was focused in laying out the scientific approach of Ozone Therapy in treatment of different diseases. The distinguished speakers elaborated Ozone Therapy's benefits in treating a wide range of health disorders, from chronic conditions like infected wounds, circulatory disorders, and age-related conditions to more serious diseases such as macular degeneration, viral infections, arthritis, cancer, Covid-19, diabetes, circulatory disorders, tuberculosis, etc. Ozone Therapy has thus shown pain relief and healing to countless individuals, proving its immense potential to revolutionize the way we approach healthcare.

The conference began with an engaging keynote by Dr. Re, who provided valuable insights into the clinical applications of medical ozone, highlighting its safety and versatility in treating a range of pathological conditions. The next day, Dr. Umnuay delivered an intriguing talk on the fascinating world of Mitochondrial Bioenergetics.

Dr. Mili Shah, President of Ozone Forum of India and Trustee of Bisleri Charitable Trust, highlighted the vast possibilities of Ozone Therapy and thanked the medical fraternity for attending the conference in her statement, "The conference witnessed diverse perspectives on revolutionary healthcare approaches, from epigenetics and DNA methylation to integrated oncology and pain management. The discussions delved deep into crucial areas including gut healing, infectious disease protocols, autism, neurodevelopmental diseases, cognitive frailty, gynecological disorders, dentistry, and diabetes management. I am grateful to the entire medical fraternity for their overwhelming participation in making our 13th Annual Conference a resounding success. As of today, we have trained more than 3,500 doctors in India & other Asian countries."

Ramesh Chauhan, Chairman of Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. & Bisleri Charitable Trust, in his speech emphasized that, "We are committed to promoting safe and effective use of Ozone Therapy. In the last few years, Ozone therapy has shown remarkable results in medical and wellness therapies. We have our own state-of-the-art Ozone Centre in Bisleri, where we offer this therapy at cost-effective solution to health problems. In future, we will be interested in more research and clinical developments."

Dr. D.R. Kaarthikeyan in his comment said that, "As a patron and a strong believer of integrated medicine, meditation more than medicine and peace for world I believe that selfcare is the important to tool to keep our society healthy and only healthy society can build a strong nation, so I urge all to join the movement of being healthy and happy. It is our shared responsibility to unite and explore the full potential of Ozone Therapy, ensuring its widespread benefits for the public."

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing research, education, and practical applications of ozone therapy, promising a future where traditional wisdom meets modern medical science for optimal patient care.

With a legacy of over 54 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighboring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavors, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor