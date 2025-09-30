Ozonetel launches CXi Studio for seamless AI-human collaboration across customer journeys

New Delhi [India], September 30 : Ozonetel, an industry-leading provider of a unified customer experience intelligence platform, officially unveiled its latest innovation, CXi Studio, at the HT Media Bharat Nirmaan Conclave & Awards 2025, held on September 24 at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

The launch was led by Shalil Gupta, Managing Director at Ozonetel, in the presence of leaders of tomorrowvisionaries, innovators, and change-makers committed to building Bharat through entrepreneurship and technology. This event was organised as an initiative by NewsReach, with Crafting Bharat as the community partner, India Voice TV as the media partner, and curated by Fever FM.

According to a company statement, CXi Studio is an AI orchestration tool that helps businesses personalise conversations and build end-to-end customer journeys. With this breakthrough innovation, organisations can quickly design and adapt workflows in minuteswithout waiting for IT intervention. CXi Studio combines an intuitive no-code journey builder, seamless human-AI collaboration, and integration of AI and non-AI workflows, enabling businesses to deliver smarter, faster, and more contextually relevant customer experiences.

Speaking at the launch, Shalil Gupta, Managing Director at Ozonetel, said, "CXi Studio is a true Atmanirbhar champion. Built in India and ready to serve the world, what excites us most is how it fosters a strong human + AI partnership, giving businesses the freedom to create intelligent, intuitive experiences - without any coding."

Despite the availability of multiple CX tools, enterprises today struggle to deliver connected, consistent experiences. Customer journeys are often stitched together from disjointed systems - an IVR for calls, a chatbot for the web, and a campaign manager for outreach. Adding to the challenge, business teams often depend on IT for even minor changes, slowing innovation and making it difficult to adapt journeys quickly as customer expectations evolve. CXi Studio addresses these challenges directly by enabling businesses to design flexible, scalable experiences that are intelligent, integrated, and measurable.

"CXi Studio tackles the biggest gap in customer experience, which is the lack of orchestration," said Chaitanya Chokkareddy, Chief Technology Officer at Ozonetel. "With this transformative innovation, we are giving businesses the freedom to design journeys that are faster, smarter, and more human - powered by AI agents that act with autonomy while keeping empathy at the center."

Built for adaptability, scalability, and efficiency, CXi Studio gives enterprises the flexibility to start small by automating simple tasks and progressively evolve into fully autonomous journeys. By combining smart automation with real-time insights, it sets a new standard for process orchestration, helping businesses increase revenue, reduce operational costs, and improve retention while ensuring every interaction is contextual, efficient, and outcome-driven.

According to a company statement, to deliver this value, CXi Studio offers a comprehensive set of features designed to empower enterprises across industries:

Seamless Workflow Orchestration: Design and automate customer journeys effortlessly with a no-code builder, integrating AI and non-AI workflows for faster implementation and smarter routing.

AI Agents at Every Touchpoint: Deploy specialized AI agents that deliver intelligent self-service, provide real-time insights from conversations, and augment agents with contextual assistance.

Enterprise-Grade Integrations: Connect seamlessly with CRM, CX ticketing, OMS, dialers, WhatsApp, and morebringing all customer interactions and processes into a single, connected flow.

Multilingual Reach: Built-in support for 13 Indian languages ensures highly personalized and inclusive experiences across voice and digital channels.

Human + AI Collaboration: Balance automation with empathyAI handles routine queries while complex cases are seamlessly transferred to human agents with full context.

According to company information, Ozonetel is an industry-leading provider of a unified customer experience intelligence platform that helps enterprises engage, convert, and retain customers at scale. The AI-engineered platform empowers businesses to orchestrate journeys across multiple touchpoints, power billions of personalized conversations, and gain a 360o view of customers across the lifecycle.

The company says, 3,500 plus global brands trust Ozonetel's CX platform to capture the pulse of customers, deliver cohesive experiences, and increase lifetime value. Ozonetel has received numerous industry awards and accolades for product innovation and CX transformation.

