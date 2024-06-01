Padmashri Anuradha Paudwal bringing Sanatan Dharma closer to the WORLD

PNN

London [UK]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: A multicultural evening was celebrated in the House of Commons at the British Parliament, United Kingdom with the release of "The Works of Adi Shankaracharya", a music series of the scriptures by the great teacher, master, and philosopher of Sanatan Dharma, presented by Anuradha Paudwal ji. The event also witnessed release of a cross-border music collaboration between India and Bangladesh. Indian playback singer Padmashri Anuradha Paudwal and Bangladeshi music composer Asif Ali launched their album with great fanfare.

Becomes the first Indian to present the teachings of "Shri ADI SHANKARACHARYA" at the House of Commons at the British Parliament, United Kingdom

Anuradha Ji's mission is to familiarize the world with Sanatan Dharma, a mother philosophy that encompasses various religious doctrines and teaches humans to live in harmony with themselves and the world around them. It is a universal philosophy that binds a diverse society together. The evening spearheaded a movement where people from diverse backgrounds and faiths were united by love and respect for their origins, a thought endorsed by Sanatan philosophy.

The initiative was attended and greatly appreciated by the host and MP of the British Parliament - Ms Seema Malhotra, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon - Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, United Nations and the Commonwealth, Prime Minister's Special Representative for Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, Shri Gopi Hinduja, Head of the Hinduja Group and many esteemed members of the audience.

Padmashri Dr Anuradha Paudwal unveiled her music series Works of Adi Shankaracharya, teachings of a much revered philosopher and teacher of Sanatan who single handedly strived to reintroduce a purist Vedic way of life for commoners and kings alike. Bharat's great knowledge, was endangered by invaders and foreign ideas and common man was consumed by confusion and misleading knowledge about how to achieve their goals. Adi Shankaracharya taught pure Vedic wisdom that allows to achieve material and spiritual success. He was a traditionalist who did not dilute or misinterpret systems but was proud of his origin as a Devta Upasaka.

On this development, Anuradha ji said, "Sanatan Dharma, is often misinterpreted. In reality, it encompasses a timeless and universal philosophy that promotes individual strength, harmony and an inclusive ecosystem. Its teachings emphasize the importance of inner peace, spiritual growth and the interconnectedness of all beings. By promoting these values, it seeks to create a world where diverse cultures can unite under a common platform of mutual respect and understanding. I am committed to taking this message of peace and unity to audiences around the world".

Paudwal's illustrious career spans over 50 years, during which she has received numerous accolades for her contributions to Indian music and spirituality. She has sung more than 10000 songs in over 15 languages and released 1,500 bhajan albums till date. Her efforts to promote Sanatan Dharma are a natural extension of her lifelong dedication to uplifting and inspiring others through her art. She continues to be a beacon of cultural and spiritual enlightenment, advocating for a world where ancient wisdom and modern living coexist in harmony. She is also dedicated to promoting the teachings of Sanatan Dharma, striving to bring the world closer through the universal principles of peace, harmony, and spiritual growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor