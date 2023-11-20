Pan India Film 'ZEBRA' Wraps Up Shoot, Celebrates Milestone with a Grand Wrap Party

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 20: The highly anticipated Pan India film, 'ZEBRA,' starring the talented actors Satya Dev and Daali Dhananjaya, marked a significant milestone as its filming concluded on November 18th, 2023. The production team, spearheaded by Padmaja Films Ind Pvt Ltd & Old Town Pictures, commemorated the occasion with a vibrant wrap-up celebration, capturing memorable moments shared by the actors, producers, director, and the entire crew.

The wrap-up party was nothing short of a jubilant affair as Satya Dev, Daali Dhananjaya, along with the esteemed producers S N Reddy and Bala Sundaram, indulged in cake cutting festivities, symbolizing the culmination of their tireless efforts. Director Eashvar Karthic joined the jubilant team, adding to the celebratory spirit.

Pictures from the lively event surfaced on social media platforms, offering glimpses of the camaraderie and collective joy shared by the ZEBRA team. The film, touted to be a political crime thriller infused with profound human emotions, boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Priya Bhavani Shankar, Jeniffer Piccinato, Sunil, Sathyaraj, Garuda Ram, and Rama Raju in pivotal roles, promising audiences an engaging cinematic experience.

In the wake of the shoot's completion, the production has swiftly transitioned to the next phase of post-production activities, with dubbing and other essential tasks well underway. According to the team, the film is on track to deliver a captivating narrative that intricately weaves together political intrigue, crime, and compelling human drama.

Stay tuned for further updates as 'ZEBRA' continues its journey towards the big screen, captivating audiences with its promising storyline and stellar performances.

