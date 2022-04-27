Panamax Infotech Limited is now a Great Place to Work-Certified™

Panamax Infotech Limited has been Great Place to Work®-Certified in India (from March 2022 to March 2023).

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

The Institute serves businesses, nonprofits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

"This recognition is first and foremost a testament to staff who every day make Panamax a great place to work by embodying our core values including teamwork, decency and fairness, and collaborative team"

- Jignesh Joshi - EVP Business Operations

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL™.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

Panamax is the technology arm of Bankai Group, is a global leader in developing FinTech and telecommunication technologies for telecom operators, carriers, MNOs and MVNOs. Headquartered in New York, it was established in the year 2001.

The company has worked with some highly reputed clients over the years and has gained invaluable insights that have helped us optimize our telecom and technology turnkey solutions. Our solutions and services are specifically designed to ensure a seamless integration with the existing ecosystems of our potential clients. Learn more at and follow Panamax Infotech on , and.

