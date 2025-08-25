Panembra Tech Private Limited to Lead "Make in India" Revolution in Semiconductors and SIM Card Manufacturing

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 25: Panembra Tech Private Limited, a frontrunner in India's smart card and digital solutions industry, today announced its breakthrough in advancing indigenous semiconductor and SIM card manufacturing. This milestone marks a new era for India's "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" missions, strengthening the nation's digital security while generating estimated industry savings of over INR 750 crore annually.

For decades, India has relied on imported components and operating systems to support its vast telecom network. Panembra Tech is changing that narrative by fully localizing SIM card manufacturing from design and operating system (OS) development to secure data personalization and final delivery.

"The SIM card is more than just a piece of plastic; it is the key to our digital identity and a cornerstone of our national security," said Mr. Vivek Gupta, Director, Panembra Tech Private Limited. "By manufacturing these critical components on Indian soil, we are ensuring a secure supply chain, fostering a new ecosystem of innovation, and creating high-skilled jobs that strengthen our economy."

Since its inception in 2020, Panembra Tech has earned credibility as a trusted supplier to leading Indian telecom operators, backed by key certifications and partnerships. Through strategic investments, the company has reduced SIM card costs by over 60% since 2021, unlocking unprecedented value for mobile operators and saving the telecom industry an estimated INR 760 crore annually in a market consuming 400-600 million SIM cards every year.

"Panembra Tech proudly supplies India's most secure and economically priced SIM cards designed, manufactured, and owned by Indians for India's digital future. At a time of global geopolitical shifts, being Indian-owned and Indian-made is more critical than ever," added Mr. Gupta.

By localizing semiconductor and SIM card manufacturing, Panembra Tech is not only securing the backbone of India's digital infrastructure but also setting the stage for future-ready innovations in 5G, IoT, and machine-to-machine communication. The company's efforts stand as a powerful example of how Indian enterprises are redefining global benchmarks in technology, security, and economic resilience.

Panembra Tech Private Limited is a leading provider of smart card manufacturing, personalization, and digital solutions for the Indian market. Serving telecom, banking, and government sectors, Panembra Tech is committed to delivering secure, innovative, and reliable solutions that empower businesses and accelerate India's digital transformation journey.

