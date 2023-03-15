Paperwiff presents "Aaina-Introspecting souls": a soulful journey to the world of poetry

New Delhi [India], March 15 (/NewsVoir): Paperwiff - a unique blogging platform for social journalism and content management - will be orgzing one of its kind poetry event "Aaina-Introspecting souls'' on the 18th of March at The Comedy Theatre, Gurgaon at 3:00 pm. The event is expected to witness a packed house full of enthusiastic admirers, given the fact that Paperwiff is already a family of over 1 lakh curious readers and thousands of writers who are changing the traditional method of literature and vernacular languages of India.

With "Aaina-Introspecting souls" the aim of the brand is to cherish writers and their writings which have made an impact on society. The ghazal evening will be hosted by none other than Faizan Anjum and will feature remarkable performances from renowned poets like Javed Musheeri, Moin Shadab, Aamir Azher, Shakir Dehlvi, Amritanshu Sharma, Poonam Meera, Piyush Sharma, Neena Sahar and Atul Pandey. Paperwiff is expected to showcase this event as a celebration of poetry and Urdu literature.

Speaking on the upcoming event and about her love for poetry, Vrinda Singh, CEO of Paperwiff, stated, "We are thrilled to announce the upcoming event 'Aaina-Introspecting souls', it's an ode to the writers to whom we owe a lot as a society. This one-of-a-kind event will be a celebration of poetry, showcasing it in all its glory." Reflecting further on this art form, she said, "poetry is woven with emotions as it reflects what's there in someone's heart. It showcases the chaos in the simplest form where anyone can see it for themselves. A poetic piece doesn't only belong to the person who has composed it, rather it belongs to everyone out there who gets influenced by the magic of words."

Paperwiff is a unique blogging platform for social journalism and content management. It is currently a family of 1 lakh string curious readers and thousands of writers who are changing the traditional method of literature. The brand was founded in 2020 by Vrinda Singh - a renowned writer, blogger, and the author of the best-selling book "5 MINUTES" - who is currently serving as the CEO of Paperwiff. The brand is nurtured by Vrinda's selfless magnmity in bridging the gap between people and literature.

