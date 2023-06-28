Paramedical Course in Coimbatore: Cheran Group of Institutions invites applications for 2023 admissions

BusinessWire India

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28: India's leading educational institution Cheran Group of Institutions invites applications for Academic year 2023-24 admissions of Paramedical Courses. Paramedical courses are top-rated among students who belong to the medical stream. These courses are professional and job-oriented. In the medical sector, there is a constant requirement for skilled and well-qualified nurses, lab technicians, physiotherapists, and pharmacists. To prepare talented and knowledgeable candidates for the medical industry, Cheran Group of Institutions provide the best paramedical courses in the field of Nursing, Pharmacy and Physiotherapy.

The Academic year 2023-24 admissions for Paramedical courses are now open and the last date for filling out the application form is 30th Sep, 2023. Cheran Group of Institutions invites applications for all UG, PG and PhD Paramedical Courses.

The college accepts applications through online mode. To get admission to Paramedical courses, students need to visit the online admission portal of Cheran Institutes.

Highlights of Admission 2023

Name of Institution: Cheran Group of Institutions

Last Date of Submission: 30th September 2023

For more details on fees

Paramedical Courses Available at Cheran Group of Institutions: - Cheran Group of Institutions offer 18 paramedical courses in which 3 bachelor courses, 13 Master and 2 Pharm Ds are available.

- Bachelor courses: BSc Nursing, Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm)

- Master Courses: Msc Medical Surgical Nursing, Msc Child Health Nursing, Msc Community Health Nursing, Msc Mental Health Nursing, Msc Maternal Health Nursing, MPT in Orthopedics, MPT in Sports, MPT in Neurology, MPT in Cardio Respiratory, MPT in Pediatrics, M Pharm in Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology, and Pharmaceutical Analysis.

- PhD Courses: Pharm D and Pharm D (PB)

Cheran Group of Institutions for Paramedical Courses:- Cheran Group of Institutions has three colleges with paramedical courses in three specializations.

Cheran College of Nursing, Cheran College of Pharmacy and Cheran College of Physiotherapy are the best colleges for paramedical courses in Coimbatore.

The Dean of Cheran Group of Institutions expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming admissions, stating, "We are excited to welcome a new cohort of students to our Paramedical Course program. At Cheran Group of Institutions, we are committed to providing high-quality education and training that equips students with the skills and knowledge necessary for a successful career in the healthcare industry."

Cheran Group of Institutions encourages individuals who are passionate about making a difference in healthcare to apply for the Paramedical Course program. By nurturing talented individuals and empowering them with the right skills, the Cheran Group of Institutions aims to contribute to the advancement of healthcare and the overall well-being of society.

