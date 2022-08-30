ParlorDidi.com beauty services reach out to homes with Corporate Social Responsibility

August 30: The beauty & grooming business has grown tremendously over the years, with people investing more time and money to look better and feel good about themselves. The trends that both international and national celebrities are much more followed today due to the social media penetration even in the remotest places of the country. One such venture that took the whole nation by storm was ParlorDidi.com (salon at home), an online web portal set up in April 2021 and founded by Gagan Talwar, who also happens to be the company CEO.

During the pandemic, it was hard for people to avail of grooming & beauty services, but this portal opened a new avenue for beauticians and grooming experts to reach their customers. They provided services by going to clients’ homes conveniently and systematically as in the salon or parlour. Even after the relaxation of the lockdown, people found it convenient salon at-home services and not waste endless hours for their turns in parlours or salons.

The most significant part of the ParlorDidi.com venture that has caught the public eye is its social responsibility. They have been furthering a cause that will help empower women and people who would like to take up beauty and grooming services training and eventually help them make a living. One of the reasons for the popularity of ParlorDidi.com services is the nominal rates for every kind of beauty and grooming service provided right where the client is convenient for availing salon at home. They provide a beautician kit which may range from Rs.15,000-Rs.30,000; moreover, they provide this kit for free to every trainee pursuing a Beautician course with them. The trained professionals will get a certification from ParlorDidi.com as a Cosmetologist and make-up artists, including stipends.

The trainees under ParlorDidi.com provide all the documents that will enable the candidate to work outside the company by providing an offer letter, experience letter, recommendation letter, and salary slips. As they provide at-home services, they have ensured that the beautician reaches the client’s place on time. This is possible through a drop and pick-up team, unlike other companies wherein the onus is on the beautician to reach the place themselves.

The company never forces Beauticians to buy products from them but distributes them free for regular services that they perform for the company. ParlorDidi.com provides the latest, classic, and bespoke beauty treatments for clients apart from the usual services such as threading, waxing, facial manicure, pedicure, and HD make-up to make for various occasions such as marriage and ceremonies, festivities to regular party make-ups, they provide hair spa at the parlour at home service which also caters to various other hair treatments such Keratin, Hair rebonding, smoothening, Hair Kera smoothing etc.

ParlorDidi.com has been presently providing services in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad with 3500+ clients. Plans are to make a foray into other metros such as Mumbai. Since the brand has established its goodwill through commendable work ethics in providing hygienic and client-oriented services, it can now set its sights on reaching out to other parts of the country easily.

