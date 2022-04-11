Parul Ohri Stepped Down as the Editor of the Popular Parenting Platform-Momspresso

The Editor of Momspresso, Parul Ohri, has stepped down from her position as the Editor of the popular parenting platform. Momspresso is a leading platform that provides content for mothers and expecting mothers. 95 per cent of the content on the platform is user-generated and contributed by more than 60k mom bloggers in English, Hindi and eight other regional languages.

Parul joined Momspresso (initially known as mycity4kids) a few months before its formal launch, to bring her expertise in content and the unique mom's perspective to the platform as an integral part of the site. She has contributed immensely to the growth of the platform and its strategic positioning, including coining the new name - Momspresso.

As the Founding member, Parul has been an integral part of Momspresso since its inception. She was presently serving as the Editor and also heading the video division of the company. Momspresso and its associated influencer engagement platform Momspresso MyMoney was recently acquired by the D2C brand Mamaearth for an undisclosed amount.

While working at Momspresso, Parul utilised her core expertise in content creation to conceptualize, script, and produce videos in several formats. Over the past several years, she has hosted hundreds of panel discussions, live online sessions with other moms and experts, and interviewed celebrity guests and experts via the internet. She has broadcast about 4,500 minutes of digital airtime during her stint at Momspresso.

With over 21 years of experience, Parul started her career in 1994 as the youngest member of a PR firm. After this, she spent a decade working in Corporate Communications at organisations such as Perfect Relations, Media Workshop, and Ascom India. This wide-ranging experience gave her a comprehensive understanding and hands-on exposure to various aspects of Corporate Communications - from media strategy to content creation across print, multimedia and the Internet.

