Parul University's Institute of Design Unveils Striking Fashion at Vadodara Fashion Week 2.0

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 29: Vadodara reclaimed its status as a focal point for fashion enthusiasts as Vadodara Fashion Week 2.0 made a triumphant return on December 27, 2023. Hosted by the Faculty of Design at Parul Institute of Design, this edition of Vadodara Fashion Week aimed to captivate the fashion world with a dazzling display of creativity, innovation, and emerging talent within the vibrant university community.

Building on the success of Vadodara Fashion Week Season 1, the second edition showcased a spectacular array of designs in formal wear, streetwear, casual and evening attire, kids wear, and sustainable fashion. The event served as a platform for graduating fashion design students from Parul University to exhibit their cutting-edge designs and mark their presence in the evolving fashion landscape.

Vadodara Fashion Week 2.0 unfolded as a robust exhibition of cutting-edge designs, trendsetting styles, and a celebration of diverse fashion perspectives. Graduating students from the Faculty of Design presented collections inspired by elements of nature, life, and fantasy, achieving a significant milestone in the university's commitment to nurturing creativity among the next generation of designers.

The runway showcased a range of styles, from traditional to formal, and collections inspired by fairy tales. Actresses Malti Chahar, Esha Kansara, and Aditi Bhatia graced the stage as showstoppers, adding a touch of glamour to the event. Beyond a mere display of creativity, Fashion Week provided an invaluable opportunity for emerging designers to gain insights and exposure to the industry through a masterclass led by the eminent fashion designer, Archana Kochhar, who also served as the Guest of Honor.

The graduating fashion show featured runway displays by up-and-coming designers, blending traditional designs with modern influences and challenging conventional fashion norms. Collections such as Eyes of Hour, Suave, My Dream Castle, Desi Pop, Glow in the Flow, Metamorphism, and Palatial Elegance showcased a fusion of cultures and inspirations.

Noteworthy collections included Mimesis, Dig Down, Achromatic Enigma, Ektatra, Ekatra, and Chakras, each bringing a unique flavour to the runway. In a heartwarming moment, a special collection of Adaptive Clothing was presented by specially-abled children from the Spandan School for the Mentally Challenged, demonstrating enthusiasm, energy, and grace.

International and national models adorned the enchanting designs on the runway, with actresses Malti Chahar, Esha Kansara, and Aditi Bhatia stealing the show as stellar showstoppers. Vadodara Fashion Week 2.0 not only showcased the latest fashion trends but also fostered inclusivity and compassion.

In addition to the captivating runway shows, the event hosted a masterclass session with renowned Fashion Designer Archana Kochhar, offering valuable insights into the evolving world of fashion. The internationally acclaimed designer shared perspectives on design trends, sustainable practices, and the essential skills required for aspiring designers in today's dynamic fashion landscape.

Vadodara Fashion Week 2.0 serves as a platform for graduating design students to exhibit their creative prowess and innovative designs, receiving constructive feedback from industry professionals. The event culminated as a celebration of the dedication and hard work these students invested in their academic journey in design, marking an exciting and inspiring step towards their future careers in the fashion industry. This event continues to unite industry professionals, fashion enthusiasts, and students, providing a glimpse into the promising future of fashion as emerging designers embark on their professional journeys.

To know more visit Parul University

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor