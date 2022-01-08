Passion Vista felicitated Vijay Pravin Maharajan on International Men's Day

On the occasion of International Men's Day, passion vista conducted a virtual gala to felicitate and honor men across the globe for their remarkable contribution towards the development of the nation.

Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Men leading by example with Glitz, Glamour & Glory on the occasion of International Men's Day on 19th of November 2021 through a virtual event named "Men Leaders to Look Up to 2021."

This glorious ceremony saw the presence of some most sought-after lineup of men leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing their passionate journeys.

Vijay Pravin Maharajan was felicitated for his impeccable journey and groundbreaking initiatives. An award-winning Data Scientist cum Entrepreneur, Vijay is known as a global expert. In 2020, he was one among the '20 Top Data Scientists to be followed on Linkedin'. He was also awarded as 'Top 40 under 40 Data Scientists' in India. In addition, he is a TedX Speaker, who has traveled to more than 22 countries.

Speaking about the profession, Vijay says, "A good Data Scientist should have really good mathematics skills, especially the right Statistics basics. Analytical skills and Logical Thinking are equally important. Coming to programming, either Python or R language is sufficient. But one can't be a Data Scientist overnight. It takes days, weeks, and months to master the art. Even after years of experience, one feels fresh for each new project. It's always a learning curve when it comes to data science."

Vijay's favorite thing about the field is Data Visualisation. He says what truly inspires him are the many changes that are occurring in data products in day-to-day life. To keep abreast of these changes, he relies on three resources - Blogs, LinkedIn groups, and Twitter feeds.

While talking about the challenges surrounding the field, he says, "Data Quality is always something to ponder upon for every Data Scientist. Most data scientists spend a lot of time cleaning and refactoring the data. There's also a gap between the data world and the business world. Sometimes, data guys don't get the business values, and the business people can't fully understand the technical solutions. Becoming a decision scientist, rather than a data scientist, helps. Proper communication skills and analytical thinking also give a bit of edge."

An acclaimed leader in his field, Vijay hopes to transform lives by educating and empowering. "And I want to do that now, when I'm 30, not when I'm old! I want to tell youngsters to be patient, persevere, and never stop learning; learning is the key. As is consistency, both of which will take you places," sums up Vijay.

