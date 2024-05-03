Pat Cummins, Brand Ambassador Of Carrera Unveils The Summer 2024 Collection At Helvetica Eyewear Boutique, Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 3: Carrera, the esteemed Italian lifestyle and sports eyewear brand under the Safilo Group, has officially launched its summer 2024 collection with the brand ambassador Pat Cummins. The Australian cricket captain and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper unveiled the latest eyewear collection at the grand inauguration of Helvetica Eyewear Boutique, India’s largest luxury eyewear boutique in Hyderabad.

The Helvetica Eyewear Boutique, a testament to luxury, showcases the world’s most prestigious brands, including Carrera, Polaroid, Fossil, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, David Beckham, Dsquared 2, Moschino, Havaianas, Kate Spade, and Under Armour. The boutique also houses the latest and innovative eye testing equipment from Zeiss, Germany, for precise eye testing.

Carrera’s Summer Collection 2024 embodies the spirit of the season, offering youthful, bold, and sporty designs inspired by the latest fashion trends. The collection pushes the boundaries of design, providing unparalleled distinctiveness for men and women alike.

The Flag Collection, inspired by Carrera’s unmistakable “C” logo, represents the boldest expression of the brand, offering a variety of sunglasses and frames designed to make a statement. The Signature Collection, embodying modern Italian design, features artisanal care for details, lightweight materials, and maximum comfort. The ACTIVE Sunglasses line focuses on perfect fit and lightweight construction, catering to individuals with active lifestyles.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Carrera’s journey and to represent a brand that embodies innovation, style, and quality. The Summer Collection truly captures the essence of Carrera’s spirit, and I cannot wait for everyone to experience it” said Pat Cummins.

“We are thrilled to have Pat Cummins as our brand ambassador, and his presence at the launch of our summer collection is a testament to our commitment to innovation and style. Our partnership with Helvetica Eyewear Boutique further strengthens our presence in the Indian market, and we look forward to a successful collaboration”, said Ashutosh Vaidya, Managing Director, Safilo Group.

