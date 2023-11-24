Patanjali, Indian Army sign MoU for overall wellness of uniformed personnel

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 : An MoU focusing on various subjects, including yoga, ayurveda medicine, and wellness, was signed between the Indian Army and Patanjali Yogpeeth at the army headquarters North India Region in Bareilly.

A consensus was reached to work together in the fields of yoga, ayurvedic medicine, and wellness, health care for the betterment of the soldiers, Patanjali Yogpeeth said in a release on Friday.

Acharya Balkrishna, General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani (GOC in C Central Command), Lieutenant General RC Tiwari (GOC North India Zone), Brigadier Aman Anand, Commander, Headquarters 9 (Independent Mountain Brigade Group), and Major Vivek Jacob (CLAW, Global) were present during the MoU signing ceremony.

Additionally, Patanjali and its affiliated organizations expressed their commitment in prioritised hiring of retired military personnel for various services at Patanjali.

The discussion also elaborated on fundamental issues like controlling migration from the mountains, sustaining border protection, promoting VIBRANT villages, and generating local resources for employment, particularly in adventure-related forefronts

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna said that he was proud and, at the same time, felt responsible. He said Patanjali will leave no stone unturned in completing this work as part of its gratitude towards the nation.

