Patel Retail Expands its Growing Network with the Launch of 47th Store, Strengthening Presence Across MMRDA Region

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART) a diversified retail and food processing company, has announced the launch of its 47th store – Patel's R Mart, at Bhiwandi Wada Road, Village Kudus, Taluka Wada, District Palghar.

Expanding its footprint across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the company continues to strengthen its network to serve fast-developing residential communities with quality essentials, groceries, and household products at affordable prices. Each new outlet reinforces the company's commitment to make organised retail more accessible, convenient, and community-oriented.

This latest addition marks another step in the company's post-listing growth journey, supported by its integrated sourcing, packaging, and distribution infrastructure that enhances scalability, operational efficiency, and service consistency across its expanding store network.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Patel Retail Limited, said: “Every new store we open strengthens our relationship with the communities we serve. Our 47th outlet reflects our growing footprint and commitment to make organised retail more accessible to everyday households. We are focused on expanding within the Mumbai region while enhancing efficiency, customer experience, and value creation across our retail network.”

