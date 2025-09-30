Patel Retail Opens 46th Store in Kalyan, Strengthens Retail Footprint

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART) a diversified retail and food processing company, today announced the opening of its 46th store - Patel's R Mart - in Kalyan. Located in the Yogi Dham area, this marks the company's 7th store in Kalyan, further consolidating its presence in one of the region's fastest-growing suburban markets.

The Kalyan store is designed to serve the rapidly growing residential communities in and around Yogi Dham, the outlet offers customers easy access to a wide range of household essentials, fresh produce, and grocery items. Its strategic location ensures convenience for families in the neighbourhood, making quality retail available closer to their doorstep.

The addition of this store strengthens Patel Retail's retail footprint in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. By tapping into the strong consumer base of Kalyan, the company expects the outlet to generate healthy footfalls and incremental revenues. As the 46th store in the chain, it further enhances Patel Retail's expansion strategy and supports its long-term vision of becoming a leading value retail player across Western India.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Patel Retail Limited, said: "Our journey has always been about making everyday essentials accessible, affordable, and reliable for Indian households. The launch of our new store in Kalyan enables us to directly serve the growing residential communities in this region with convenience, variety, and value pricing.

By expanding into this high-potential market, we not only strengthen our presence in key markets like Maharashtra but also reinforce the trust our customers place in us. The successful listing of Patel Retail earlier this year has given us the platform to accelerate expansion, and we remain committed to building scale, delivering value, and shaping Patel Retail into a leading name in India's value retail landscape."

