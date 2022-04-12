Patent filing in India increases by more than 50 per cent in 7 years

The number of patents filed in India rose to 66,440 in the financial year 2021-22 as against 42,763 patents filed in 2014-15, posting an increase of over 50 per cent in a span of seven years, the government data showed on Tuesday.

Grant of patents in 2021-22 surged to 30,074, which is nearly five times increase when compared with 2014-15 when the total number of patents granted was 5,978, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

"India achieved yet another milestone in the context of IP innovation ecosystem, wherein for the first time in the last 11 years, the number of domestic patent filing has surpassed the number of international patent filing at Indian patent office," the ministry said in a statement.

During January-March 2022 quarter, the total number of patents filed stood at 19,796. Out of these, 10,706 were filed by Indian applicants while non-Indian applicants filed 9,090 patent applications.

Reacting to the development, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the coordinated effort by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and IP office has led to increased IP awareness among all strata of society.

These efforts have on the one hand led to an increase in the number of IPR filings, on the other hand, have reduced the pendency of patent applications at IP offices, the minister said.

He said the increase in patents will take India a step closer to the country's ambitious target of being in the top 25 nations of the Global Innovation Index.

Some of the key initiatives taken by the Government over the years that have bolstered India's IP regime include fee concessions like 10 per cent rebate on online filing, 80 per cent fee concession for Start-ups, Small Entities and educational institutions, and provisions on expedited examination for Startups and MSMEs along with other categories.

( With inputs from ANI )

