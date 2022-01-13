Pathway' by Shikha M. Thakur guides readers to leverage spiritual remedies and remove blockages from life

Sometimes the end is also a pathway to the beginning. Released at the end of 2021, Pathway by Shikha M. Thakur, gave its readers a ray of hope; hope to turn their lives around with the power of simple spiritual remedies.

Pathway, is written with the perspective to help those people who are just starting their journey of spirituality, as well as those who are feeling stuck in their life and facing lots of problems. This book is based on simple spiritual remedies which can help you to remove the blockages from your life and make your life easier. Different manifesting techniques in this book will help you to achieve your goals and get success in all aspects of your life!

The book itself is dedicated to those people who are stuck with their fears. Those who have big dreams and big goals to achieve but don't know how to achieve their goals of being successful. At the very core, it first clears the concept of success.

Where many want to be a successful businessman, a few want to have a happy family life, some want to earn huge amounts of money and others want to get fame in their life, Pathway shares the step-by-step processes that will help you to make your life more successful and happy in all aspects.

The book is divided into different stages of the life of a person which helps the reader to connect more easily as in these stages, the author has tried to explain each and everything with simple exercises. These exercises are based on her 10 years of experience with her clients, who have benefitted from these remedies and often experienced 'a life-changing journey'.

The Author, Shikha M. Thakur is a tarot reader, soul reader, spiritual healer, grandmaster reiki and white magic spells teacher. She is a firm believer that every woman should be strong enough to stand on her own feet and not lean on anyone else for any kind of support.

Her only aim is to help people and empower them by showing them the correct path in life. She believes that magic exists everywhere and you just need to look around with an open mind and good intentions.

In the author's own words, "Success can be achieved, only when you know how to overcome your fears."

Rightly so, use the different manifestation techniques in this book to help you to achieve your goals and get success in all aspects of your life!

It's time to find the Pathway to your success in life.

