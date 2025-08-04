Patrician College of Arts and Science Adyar Chennai Inaugurates Its Silver Jubilee Celebrations with Grandeur

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 4: The Silver Jubilee Opening Ceremony of Patrician College of Arts and Science Adyar Chennai was held on Friday, 1st August 2025 at 9:00 a.m. in St. Patrick's Auditorium. The event began with Tamil Thai Vazhthu and invocation, followed by the lighting of the lamp and a welcome dance presented by the students. Bro. Dr. S. Arockiaraj, fsp, Deputy Province Leader, Brothers of St. Patrick (India & Ghana), welcomed the gathering and set the tone for the day by recalling the college's 25-year journey of growth and service in the field of higher education.

The event witnessed the presence of several eminent guests and was marked by significant releases and addresses. The Silver Jubilee Anthem was released in the presence of Ms. J. Innocent Divya, IAS, Commissioner of Technical Education, Government of Tamil Nadu, spoke about the college's efforts in providing inclusive and value-based education. She also highlighted the importance of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme and how it helps students develop the skills needed to succeed in today's competitive world. This was followed by the release of the Silver Jubilee Flag and Badge by Dr. J. Radhakrishnan, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu. He appreciated the college's steady efforts in education and student growth. He also advised students to respect elders and live with kindness and understanding.

A Special Postal Cover to commemorate the Silver Jubilee were released by Major Manoj M, Director, Postal Services, Chennai City Region. He addressed the gathering and expressed his appreciation for the college's efforts in connecting heritage with innovation. The release of the Silver Jubilee Coffee Table Book was carried out by Mr. Chang Nyun Kim, Consul General of the Republic of Korea, who also spoke on the significance of global educational partnerships and cultural exchange. A specially produced documentary film capturing the college's growth and impact over the years was released by renowned film director Mr. Rajkumar Periasamy. He shared his thoughts on the value of educational institutions that nurture both creativity and discipline.

Prof. Rita John, Registrar, University of Madras, was present on the occasion and addressed the gathering by highlighting the college's academic achievements and active contribution to the university system. Mr. J. M. H. Hassan Maulana, Hon'ble Member of the Legislative Assembly, Velachery Assembly Constituency, also addressed the audience and applauded the college's social outreach and efforts in making education accessible to all.

A highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of the Silver Jubilee Inscription followed by the Chief Guest Address by Dr. Govi Chezhian, Honourable Minister for Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu. In his speech, he stressed the importance of equity in higher education and highlighted the successful implementation of the Dravidian model by minority institutions in line with the vision of the Government of Tamil Nadu. He further underscored the relevance of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, launched to enhance student employability and bridge skill gaps. The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Bro. Ramesh Amalanathan, fsp, Director and Secretary of Patrician College, who expressed his gratitude to all the dignitaries, staff, students, alumni, and well-wishers. The event concluded with the National Anthem.

Following a short break, the celebrations continued with the Heritage Walk at 11:30 a.m., which was flagged off by Prof. Rita John, Registrar, University of Madras. The walk began at A Block - The Foundation Block, representing the roots of the institution. The second stop was The Patrician Tunnel - Gallery of Visionaries, introduced by Bro. Christopher Dawes, Former Province Leader, Brothers of St. Patrick. The third destination was C Block - The Legacy Corner, presented by Bro. Naveen F, Principal of St. Michael's Academy, which showcased archival displays and past milestones. The walk concluded at The Grotto - Jubilee Square, where Ms. Nasiha Ahmed, influencer and Mrs. Universe UAE 2020, engaged with the audience and shared her reflections on the institution's growth. At 12:00 noon, the Heritage Gallery was officially inaugurated by Bro. Dr. S. Arockiaraj, fsp, and Ms. Shylaja Chetlur, Indian actress and entrepreneur, addressed the gathering during the felicitation. These events highlighted the institution's legacy and showcased significant milestones from its founding in 2001 to the present. The Silver Jubilee Opening Ceremony was a proud and memorable occasion that celebrated the spirit of Patrician College's journey and its vision for the future.

