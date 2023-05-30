Patterns Furnishing moves to a new location in T Nagar for its premium showroom

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 30: Patterns Furnishing, Chennai's leading home decor chain, has opened its premium showroom in a new spacious location in T Nagar in order to cater to the growing customer base and to exhibit its extensive collection of high-end home furnishing products, including curtains, blinds, wall coverings, sofas, furniture, and mattresses.

This 30-year-old company, a one stop-shop for all home furnishing needs, has its branches in 3 locations in Chennai. The new store, located on Thirumalai Pillai Road, occupies a sprawling 3,000 sq.ft area, spread across two floors with adequate parking space.

Coinciding with the relocation of its store in T Nagar, Patterns Furnishing has introduced a unique range of imported European-style furniture, not found anywhere else in Chennai. In addition, the store now offers imported artefacts that can be used as interior showpieces. Among their innovative products, Patterns Furnishing also offers smart blinds. These automated blinds can be conveniently operated using the Alexa app. They allow customers to easily manage the amount of sunlight entering their space with just a touch of a button or your voice.

All the products - including, curtains, blinds, sofas, mattress, headboards, wall coverings, rugs & carpets, flooring, and accessories, are backed by warranty periods ranging from 2 to 10 years, depending on the specific item.

Commenting about the product, Vishal Mehta, CEO, said, "We are delighted to announce the newest addition to our chain of stores. Our T Nagar outlet is specifically designed to cater to the discerning needs of affluent consumers and top influencers within the architecture and interior design industry. With meticulous curation across product categories, we are confident to exceed their expectations."

He added, "With a legacy spanning three decades, we have built a reputation for our exceptional collection of upscale home furnishing products that boasts a variety of styles, brands, colours, and designs, ranging from minimalist to lavish extravagance, thus catering to diverse design preferences and ensuring something for every discerning customer."

In their comments, Dinesh Mehta and Rishab Mehta, Directors, said, "Our goal is to meet the needs of every customer who aspires to enhance their living spaces. Our strong points are on-time delivery, and quality. Thanks to our large in-house tailoring unit, we deliver curtain orders within an impressive timeframe of 12 days for over 95% of orders. The industry average is 15 days per order fulfilment. Our future goal is to bring it down to 7-10 days. This exceptional efficiency sets us apart in the market."

Patterns Furnishing has a dedicated team of experienced design consultants who are readily available to assist customers in selecting the perfect products and services. It has a robust quality control team that conducts thorough inspections based on a comprehensive set of well-defined parameters.

For more details, please visit: www.patternsfurnishing.com.

Patterns Furnishing is focused on crafting an ideal environment for a living space since 1990. In the past 7 years, Patterns Furnishing have opened three stores spread across T. Nagar, Velachery and Anna Nagar. Each store is spread over 2000 sq. ft. catering to a wide variety of fixtures and furnishings.

Patterns have sold over 2 million metres of fabric, 75,000 square feet of blinds, delivered over 6000 projects, sold 5000 plus mattress and 1500 headboards, and counting.

