Paytm dominates India's merchant payment business, reports Rs 123 Cr profit in Q1 FY26

New Delhi [India], July 22 : Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited), India's full stack merchant payments leader serving MSMEs and enterprises, on Tuesday said that it has turned profitable and clocked Rs 123 Crore in Profit After Tax (PAT).

The Noida-based merchant payments leader saw its operating revenue increase 28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,918 Crore, driven by the increase in high-quality subscription merchants, growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), and strong momentum in the distribution of financial services. EBITDA for the firm stood at Rs 72 Crore, according to an official statement.

Contribution profit for the quarter grew 52 per cent YoY to Rs 1,151 Crore, with the contribution margin improving to 60 per cent, reflecting improved net payment margins, higher share of financial services revenue, and reduced direct expenses.

Extending its leadership in merchant payments, the company recorded an all-time high in merchant subscriptions at 1.30 Crore.

With growth in device merchants, the company has continued to enhance operational efficiencies and reduced its capital expenditure (CAPEX) by lowering device costs, ramping up and increasing sales team productivity.

The firm said in a statement that Paytm remains India's first and only AI-powered omni-channel payments platform, providing an end-to-end seamless payments tech stack including hardware, software and services.

"On the back of this, the company estimates that over 10 Crore merchants will accept digital payments, and anticipates that 40-50 per cent of them will require subscription-based services for managing their business operations," the statement said.

With a strong financial foundation and sharp focus on scalable innovation, Paytm remains committed to empowering India's merchant ecosystem and reinforcing its leadership in the digital economy.

As one of the earliest and most aggressive adopters of AI in India's fintech space, Paytm has embedded AI into each product and service journey, including merchant onboarding, transaction monitoring while ensuring customer delight.

