PDRL and Multiplex Drone joining forces to cultivate expertise on AeroMegh Platform; Empowering Professionals in the Drone Industry Revolution

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: PDRL, a leading software company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking AeroMegh platform and certification program, revolutionizing the drone industry. With the rapid growth of drones and their applications, there is an increasing demand for skilled professionals who can harness the full potential of this technology. PDRL's AeroMegh platform, coupled with its comprehensive certification program, equips professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the evolving drone industry.

AeroMegh, offered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, provides a complete end-to-end solution for flying, capturing, processing, and analyzing drone data. By utilizing this powerful platform, users can efficiently carry out complex tasks while saving valuable time and resources. PDRL's certification program offers professionals the opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge and expertise in AeroMegh, giving them a competitive advantage in the industry.

PDRL recognizes its role as a leader in the drone industry revolution. With over 50% of drone manufacturers certified with AeroGCS from the AeroMegh suite, and more than 75% of agriculture drones licensed with AeroGCS GREEN, the demand for skilled resources is evident. To meet this need, PDRL has developed a certification program aimed at enhancing technical knowledge and skills within the growing drone ecosystem. Participants in the program gain hands-on experience using the AeroMegh platform, becoming proficient in its functionalities and applications. Upon completion, participants receive the prestigious PDRL certified drone professional designation, setting them apart from their peers.

The certification program covers all aspects of drone operations, including flying, data capture, processing, and analysis. Participants receive practical training to navigate the complexities of the drone industry successfully. PDRL's certification serves as a seal of approval, confirming that professionals possess the necessary expertise and dedication to excel in the fast-paced and rapidly evolving drone industry.

To ensure the widespread availability of this program, PDRL has formed a strategic partnership with Multiplex Drone. Multiplex Drone Private Limited, proudly backed by the esteemed Multiplex group of companies, is renowned for delivering exceptional drone technology and top-notch drone pilot training to individuals. Multiplex Drone offers comprehensive end-to-end engineering solutions and DGCA approved drone training programs, complemented by an array of specialized services and customer support. This collaboration of PDRL with Multiplex Drone will extend the program's reach, enabling professionals from diverse backgrounds and regions to benefit from PDRL's expertise.

PDRL's AeroMegh platform and certification program are at the forefront of empowering professionals in the drone industry revolution. As the industry continues to expand, the demand for skilled individuals becomes increasingly vital. PDRL's vision and dedication to transforming drone data into actionable insights are evident in its comprehensive certification program. This milestone represents PDRL's commitment to shaping the future of the drone industry and offers immense value to aspiring professionals and investors alike.

"The growth potential of the DRONE is increasing strongly in our country, and it is expected to set a target of achieving $ 23Billion drone industry by 2030. Along with this, the pursuit of drone pilot training is expected to create an impressive career in the coming years."

PDRL is a leading software company dedicated to revolutionizing the drone industry. Its AeroMegh platform provides an end-to-end solution for transforming drone data into actionable insights. With a comprehensive certification program, PDRL empowers professionals with the knowledge and skills to excel in the evolving drone industry. PDRL's commitment to cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships positions it as a leader in shaping the future of the industry.

"Multiplex Drone Private Limited " Company being promoted by Multiplex Group of Companies. Multiplex Drone is committed to excellence in Drone technology and to delivering quality drone pilot training to individuals. We bring complete end-to-end engineering solutions, circumstantial services, and support solutions for our customers.

Multiplex Drone Private Limited (www.multiplexdrone.com) is an agricultural drone manufacturer and service provider, which was established with the motto of aerial crop spraying solutions for the farming community. Our innovative drone solutions are custom tailored to meet agriculture requirements for farmers. Multiplex Drone Private Limited also has approval from DGCA to conduct drone training.

