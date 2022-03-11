Pearl Academy strengthens its exclusive collaboration with Fashion Design Council of India

Pearl Academy, India's leading institute in creative studies today strengthened its collaboration with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the apex body of fashion designers in India. The collaboration aims to provide an enhanced learning experience to the students through a series of programs and industry events spread over the next few months.

The event was held at Pearl Academy Delhi South Campus. During the event, FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi, Aditi Srivastava President Pearl Academy, Sharad Mehra, Chairman, Creative Arts Education Society and FDCI board of governors Payal Jain, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Anjana Bhargav, Paras Bairoliya, Reynu Taandon, Rahul Vohra, Safir Anand along with India's key designer Anju Modi, came together to address the students and educate them about the new developments in the fashion industry.

Through this collaboration, Pearl Academy will be providing an opportunity to the students to directly interact with India's key designers for a more immersive experience of the high-tech fashion industry. The enhanced partnership with FDCI will ensure right skill sets that the students need to nurture and develop as designers of tomorrow. The enhanced learning experience includes:

-Fashion Week- In continuity of the association over the last six years, Pearl Academy's graduating students will continue to showcase their best creations at FDCI x LFW Fashion Week.

-Setting up of a Designer's Club with leading members of fashion fraternity under which designers will mentor and inspire a group of students from Pearl Academy. This event will be held across Pearl Academy's campuses, providing a platform for mentoring and counselling the students by the industry experts on various aspects on the fashion industry.Idea Generator will be an event hosted by FDCI with fashion experts (designers, editors and stylists) where students from Pearl Academy will participate to delve upon new fashion ideas and future fashion trends.

-Brand Moods will be a live & interactive web series where senior designers will talk to Pearl students about their journey from being a label to becoming a successful brand.

Commenting on the continued alliance, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI said, "It is a matter of pride for us to take forward our association with Pearl Academy to new levels. Our collaboration with Pearl Academy aims to ensure that students have the right exposure to the industry and have knowledge that goes beyond campus environment. The coming together of FDCI and Pearl Academy will enable direct face-to-face interaction and exposure with India's key designers. This will eventually open up a plethora of new opportunities for them."

"We are extremely happy to further strengthen our collaboration with FDCI. At Pearl Academy we have always ensured an enhanced learning experience for our students that is in line with industry standards. The association with FDCI will ensure our students get the right exposure and inspiration from leading designers that will further hone their creative instincts. Students at Pearl Academy will have learning that is deeply integrated with the industry and the alliance with FDCI ensures the same," said Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy.

Pearl Academy is India's leading creative education institution as per industry surveys by ASSOCHAM, India Today- MDRA, Outlook-Drshti & I-CARE, The Week- Hansa, Business of Fashion, and The Economic Times. The institute offers 40-plus under-graduate, post-graduate, and professional development programs in design, fashion, business, and media through its campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. For 28 years, Pearl Academy has been a catalyst for success for its students through its unique Total Learning System, constructive tie-ups with industry bodies, and international universities that are strongly reflected in its placement record of over 98% year-on-year. For more information, please visit: .

