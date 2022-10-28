Pearson India has been certified Great Place to Work by Great Place to Work India, a Global Authority on Workplace Culture

The world's leading learning company Pearson India, today announced that it has received the prestigious Great Place to Work Certification from One of the most coveted 'Employer-of-Choice' recognitions in the industry, Great Place to Work is an international body that provides 'Gold Standard' certification to organizations globally.

Pearson India has earned its reputation on the back of its great employee engagement; an environment of high trust; a performance culture and higher job satisfaction. These elements were analyzed and measured using Great Place to Work's expert and knowledge-driven parameters, globally. Great Place to Work asses organisations on its proprietary Trust Index Survey and Culture Audit people practices framework which in turn impacts innovation, financial growth and a host of other business results.

Elaborating on her outlook toward workplace culture, Ritu Agast, Director of Human Resources at Pearson India said, "We are elated to receive this global recognition. At Pearson India, we strongly feel that motivated & satisfied employees lead to a progressive organization. We at Pearson India are committed to nurturing talent & encourage holistic development among our employees. We've implemented various policies and procedures to ensure that our employees feel motivated, supported and celebrated. With this at the backdrop, we are extremely pleased and honoured to have received this recognition. With this certification, we can confidently say that we are building a workforce that is future-ready."

Further, Ritu Agast adds, "We at Pearson India are working towards building a strong culture of belonging for everyone. Keeping diversity, equality, and inclusion at the core, we are building a strong and cohesive work environment. We take immense pride in being recognized as a great place to work and that we are able to fulfill global standards of a great workplace."

Every year, the Great Place to Work Institute collaborates with more than 10,000 organizations across 60 countries for assessments that are characterized by great leadership and consistent employee experience. The assessment involves a stringent culture audit and an anonymous employee survey based on the proprietary 'T2rust Index' model developed by the Great Place to Work Institute.

