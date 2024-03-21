PECB & edForce Forge Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize IT Upskilling Landscape

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 21: edForce, a premier Workforce Upskilling Accelerator, recognized for its expertise in assisting enterprises with diverse upskilling needs, has proudly announced its strategic partnership with the esteemed organization, PECB. The collaboration aims to provide PECB ISO/IEC 27001-compliant training courses to the Indian IT workforce.

PECB (Professional Evaluation and Certification Board) is a global certification organization with a presence in over 150 countries, aligns its skilling and certification programs with internationally recognized standards across various disciplines, including Security, Governance, Risk, Compliance, Privacy, and Data Protection.

Organizations globally face the critical need for a resilient cybersecurity workforce to protect networks and data from evolving threats. The World Economic Forum reports that 52% of public organizations identify a shortage of resources and skills as their primary challenge in developing cyber resilience. Moreover, 71% struggle with unfilled cybersecurity positions, with a staggering 95% of cyber leaders advocating for increased talent recruitment in this field.

Tim Rama, CEO, PECB, expressed, “The strategic partnership with edForce signifies the beginning of a pivotal era in accelerating knowledge and skill development in the Information Security Management System. Our partnership with edForce offers the opportunity to deliver high-quality training and certification in this domain. We chose edForce because their expertise perfectly aligns with PECB’s mission of delivering accredited courses to improve organizational compliance and resilience.”

Ravi Kaklasaria, Co-founder and CEO edForce, said, “With the rapid increase in global information security threats and attacks, the most effective defense lies in the proper skilling and reskilling of the workforce for effective implementation and management of information security controls, along with a solid understanding of best practices. Our partnership with PECB offers a unique opportunity for the workforce to have access to state-of-the-art training courses led by industry experts, covering skilling and certification programs in this crucial field.”

PECB is a certification body that provides education, certification, and certificate programs for individuals in a wide range of disciplines.

Through our presence in more than 150 countries, we help professionals demonstrate their competencies in various areas of expertise by providing valuable evaluation, certiﬁcation, and certificate programs against internationally recognized standards. Our mission is to provide our clients with comprehensive services that inspire trust and benefit society as a whole. For further information about PECB's principal objectives and activities, visit https://pecb.com/.

edForce is the premier Bengaluru-based Workforce Upskilling Accelerator, catering to enterprises of all sizes by providing comprehensive learning solutions, including training, certifications, learning paths, assessments, labs, and infrastructure. Trusted by industry leaders such as Infosys, Walmart, Siemens, Sony, Microsoft, and more, edForce delivers high-quality learning experiences in areas like cloud computing, agile, cybersecurity, project management, and IT service management.

edForce helps 150+ IT companies, with over 500 courses and certifications in fields such as Information Security, Machine Learning, GenAI, Cloud Computing, Programming, Networking, Storage, Databases, etc. For more information visit – https://www.edforce.co

