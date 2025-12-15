People from 145 Indian cities now invest globally; 47 pc from tier 2 and 3 locations

Mumbai, Dec 15 Investors from more than 145 cities in India are now investing globally -- with 47 per cent coming from tier 2 and 3 cities, a report showed on Monday.

The report by Vested Finance revealed that Indian investors are increasingly broadening their exposure beyond single-stock investments to include US equities, Index and thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs), private market opportunities, and global funds, including GIFT City–domiciled funds.

This reflects a more structured approach to portfolio construction and a growing comfort with global market participation, it added.

“Global investing for Indians has moved from curiosity to conviction. What we are seeing in the data is not just higher participation, but greater intent — investors are thinking in terms of asset allocation, diversification, and long-term global exposure rather than one-off bets,” said Viram Shah, Founder and CEO, Vested Finance.

The report also highlighted a growing trend among global Indians who are using international investing platforms not only to access overseas markets, but also to invest back into India — creating a two-way global capital perspective.

According to the findings, 48 per cent of global investors are under 35 and 38 per cent start with less than $500.

While 68 per cent prefer investment in stocks, 24 per cent opt for ETFs, 7 per cent for cash and 1 per cent in global funds.

Investors hold about eight stocks on average and Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Meta Platforms, Alphabet and Microsoft are among top stocks.

According to the report, broadening access to research, digital tools, and education has played a critical role in shaping this shift, especially in cities beyond metros.

Around 38 per cent of investors increase allocation of global markets in their portfolio within the first year and 61 per cent invest in both stocks and ETFs, said the report which maps key shifts in investor behaviour, diversification patterns, and product adoption among Indians investing internationally.

