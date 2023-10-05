Pequra Launches Premium Quality Designer Rugs

New Delhi (India), October 5: Pequra, a leading provider of premium quality designer rugs, today announced the launch of its latest collection under the category “Designer Rugs” on its website, www.pequra.com and physical store in Noida. The new collection features a wide range of styles and designs, from traditional to modern, to suit any home décor.

Pequra was founded by Amit Jain, a passionate entrepreneur having vast experience in the rug industry. Amit is committed to providing his customers with the highest quality products and services across the globe. PEQURA is a handcrafted brand, which is the result of the exquisite manifestation of the artisan’s craftsmanship at the highest level. The brand is soaked in heritage, curated by the finesse of Mirzapur, Bhadoi, Kashmir, Jaipur and contemporary artistry spanning generations when it comes to rugs and carpets. The online store offers Hand woven rugs available in cotton, wool and jute. Specially designed by expert artisans, handwoven rugs are available in different beautiful patterns. The online store also offers various home décor products like cushions, doormats, wall art, Poufs etc. Pequra also provides its clients an opportunity to get customised products as per their size, design and need.

Pequra’s designer rugs are made with the finest materials and craftsmanship. The company uses only the highest quality wool, jute, cotton and silk to create its rugs, which are then hand-woven by skilled artisans. Pequra’s rugs are known for their luxury, durability, beauty, and comfort.

“We are excited to launch our latest collection of designer rugs,” said Amit Jain, Director of Pequra. “Our new collection features a wide range of styles and designs to choose from, so there is something to suit everyone’s taste. Whether you are looking for a traditional rug for your living room or a modern rug for your bedroom, we have you covered.”

Pequra is committed to providing its customers with the best possible experience. The company offers a wide range of services, including free shipping and returns, to make it easy for its customers to find the perfect rug for their home.

Pequra’s designer rugs are the perfect way to add a touch of luxury and style to your home. As Pequra’s line says “Embrace Luxury. Empower Artisans”, So the company’s rugs are made with the finest materials and craftsmanship, and they are sure to last for years to come. Pequra offers a wide range of styles and designs to choose from, so you can find the perfect rug to match your home décor and personal style.

If you are looking for a way to add a touch of luxury and style to your home, consider investing in a designer rug from Pequra. You won’t be disappointed.

To know more about Pequra and its latest collection of designer rugs, please visit the company’s website or visit the store:- A- 112, Sector 80, Noida (U.P), India or call – 91-8750331122. Media Contact -Shweta Dhyani -91 7042821242

