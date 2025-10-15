Perceptyne Named Finalist at Global Humanoid Robotics Awards, Showcasing India's Deep-Tech Strength

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15: Perceptyne, a pioneering Indian deep-tech robotics startup focused on intelligent humanoid robots, has been shortlisted as a finalist at the prestigious Humanoid Robotics Industry Awards 2025, under the category "Groundbreaking Technology." The company's flagship innovation, PR-34D, now stands alongside cutting-edge technologies from NVIDIA, AgiBot, and other global leaders redefining the robotics frontier.

With a vision to "Enhance Human Potential through Automation," and a mission to "Innovate and build a full-stack AI robotics platform for automating dexterous tasks," Perceptyne is addressing one of world's most critical automation challenges, enabling machines to perform unstructured, intelligent and dexterous functions that remain largely manual today.

As India accelerates its push toward self-reliance and frontier tech innovation, Perceptyne's recognition on this global platform highlights its growing impact in shaping the future of automation.

"It's an incredible honor for Perceptyne to be recognized on a global stage alongside pioneers like NVIDIA and AgiBot," saidMr. Jagga Raju Nadimpalli, Co-Founder, Perceptyne Robots.

Mr. Jagga Raju, further added, "Being shortlisted for the Groundbreaking Technology Award is not just a milestone for our team, it's a moment of pride for Indian deep-tech innovation. This recognition reinforces our belief that India has the talent, capability, and vision to lead the next wave of intelligent automation globally. Our journey reflects the true spirit of initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', where world-class innovation is conceived, engineered, and built right here at home. We're committed to pushing the boundaries of robotics and AI to enhance human potential and position India at the forefront of the humanoid robot revolution."

The Humanoid Robotics Industry Awards, hosted by Humanoid Robotics Technology, celebrates innovation, excellence, and impact across the global robotics landscape. Winners will be announced following a public voting round on the official website.

