Petrol-Diesel Price: Check out petrol diesel prices in metro cities

Indian oil companies have announced today's petrol-diesel prices in the country. Even today, there has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in the country. For the 58th consecutive day, there has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel by state-owned oil companies. Meanwhile, on July 14, the Maharashtra government had reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 respectively. At that time, apart from other states, only Maharashtra saw a big drop in the prices of petrol and diesel. There has been no change in petrol-diesel rates in the national capital Delhi and other cities for almost 2 months and the prices have remained stable.

Apart from Maharashtra, the prices of petrol and diesel are stable in other states of the country. Petrol and diesel prices are stable in Delhi, the capital city of the country. In Delhi, the capital city, 1 liter of petrol costs Rs 96.72 and 1 liter of diesel costs Rs 89.62. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 102.63, diesel price is Rs 94.24, petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel price is Rs 92.76 per litre.