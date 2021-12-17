Petrol-Diesel Price: See how much you have to pay in your city

Petrol-diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday morning. Oil companies have not made any change in petrol-diesel prices in the last one month. The central government had earlier reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel before Diwali. As a result, petrol and diesel prices have come down across the country. Since then, many states have reduced VAT on petrol and diesel to provide relief to the common man. In Maharashtra, however, the state government did not reduce petrol and diesel prices. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly.

According to the official website of IOCL, petrol-diesel prices in the country's largest metros are still stable. Today, petrol is priced at Rs 109.98 per liter in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country. Diesel is priced at Rs 94.14 per liter. In Maharashtra too, petrol-diesel prices have reached record highs. Petrol is priced at Rs 109.45 per liter in Pune, known as the cultural capital of the state. Diesel is priced at Rs 92.25 per liter.

In the national capital, Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 95.41 per liter, while diesel is priced at Rs 86.67 per liter. Apart from this, petrol is being sold at Rs 101.40 per liter and diesel at Rs 91.43 per liter in Chennai, one of the most important cities in the country. In Kolkata, diesel is priced at Rs 89.79 and petrol at Rs 104.67.

Petrol price per liter in major cities of the country

Mumbai: Rs 109.98

Delhi; Rs 95.41

Chennai: Rs 101.40

Kolkata: Rs 104.67

Patna: Rs 105.92

Diesel price per liter in major cities of the country

Mumbai: Rs 94.14

Delhi: Rs 86.67

Chennai: Rs 91.43

Kolkata: Rs 89.79

Patna: Rs 91.09

