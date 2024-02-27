PFRDA notifies simplified Retirement Adviser Regulations

New Delhi, Feb 27 The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has notified the new Retirement Adviser Regulations to simplify the provisions related to eligibility criteria, timelines to expedite the process of registration and removal of the requirement of submission of security deposits.

The amended regulations aim to enhance the ease of doing business.

The notable amendments to the Retirement Adviser Regulations inter alia include:

*Non-Individual applicants regulated by other financial regulators are made eligible

*Security deposit is not required

*Applications to be disposed of within 30 days

The detailed information on the amended regulations notified on Feb 20 are available on the PFRDA website:

Retirement Adviser: https://www.pfrda.org.in/myauth/admin/showimg.cshtml?ID=2916

PFRDA said that the simplifications are in line with Union Budget 2023-24 announcements to review regulations to reduce the cost of compliance and enhance the ease of doing business.

