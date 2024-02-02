Phantom Digital Effects Appoints James Abadi to Spearhead UK Business Expansion as Executive Producer

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2: Phantom Digital Effects Limited (NSE - PHANTOMFX), a leading visual effects (VFX) studio, announces the appointment of James Abadi as Executive Producer for its UK business operations. This strategic move marks a significant step in driving business expansion and enhancing the company's presence in the United Kingdom.

Bringing with him a wealth of experience, James Abadi is a seasoned Executive Producer, boasting an impressive 25-year career in content production across diverse platforms and genres. His impactful contributions have been a driving force in the industry, showcasing expertise in television, music videos, branded films, shorts, podcasts, and even a feature film.

In his new role, Abadi will play a crucial part in advancing PhantomFX's strategic initiatives, leveraging his creative prowess to propel the company's growth in the UK market. His appointment reflects PhantomFX's commitment to bringing onboard accomplished professionals to lead innovation in the ever-evolving entertainment landscape.

Phantom Digital Effects Limited's Founder and CEO, Bejoy Arputharaj, expresses his excitement, stating that, "We are delighted to welcome James Abadi to the PhantomFX family as our Executive Producer for the UK operations. His remarkable career and proven track record align seamlessly with our vision for innovation and excellence in the creative VFX industry and makes him a valuable addition to the PhantomFX team.

As we continue to grow and explore new horizons, James's creative prowess and industry insights position him as a valuable asset in advancing PhantomFX's strategic initiatives and expanding the company's footprint in the United Kingdom."

James Abadi, expressed genuine excitement at joining Phantom Digital Effects Limited, describing, "I am honoured to join Phantom Digital Effects Limited and lead the charge in expanding our presence across the UK. The opportunity to contribute to the growth and innovation of such a renowned company is truly exciting.

I am confident that, together with the talented PhantomFX team, we will achieve great success and deliver exceptional value to our clients. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at PhantomFX and contributing to the continued success and innovation that defines the company."

