PhantomFX Expands to Bengaluru with Spectre Post: Leading the Charge in VFX Industry

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 29: Phantom Digital Effects Limited (NSE: PHANTOMFX), a creative visual effects (VFX) studio, is excited to announce the launch of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spectre Post. This new venture has officially commenced operations in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone in PhantomFX's strategic expansion.

Spectre Post has appointed three industry luminaries to lead its operations and realize its vision for excellence in VFX.

Rajan E, who also serves as the Vice President at Phantom Digital Effects Limited, has been appointed as the Director of Spectre Post. With over 20 years of experience in the AVGC sector, Rajan excels in developing and executing business and operations strategies, managing talent acquisition and retention, and fostering a collaborative and innovative culture. His strategic vision is expected to drive Spectre Post's growth and success.

Andrew Shibi L is an industry veteran celebrated for his extensive specialization and profound expertise in VFX and Post-production. He has been appointed as Head of Studio. Numerous successful projects and a robust network of industry connections highlight his illustrious career. His leadership is anticipated to drive innovation and excellence in all VFX endeavors undertaken by Spectre Post, setting new benchmarks for quality and creativity.

Balakrishnan M, a highly experienced professional with 20 years of VFX and Post Production expertise, has been appointed Executive Producer and Business Head. Throughout his career, Balakrishnan has excelled in various roles, including business development, VFX production, and client management. His exceptional skills and leadership have been instrumental in driving the success of numerous projects.

Spectre Post secured projects worth Rs 3 crores on its first day of operations. Of this amount, Rs 1.5 crores have already been awarded, and the remaining Rs 1.5 crores are in the pipeline for signing. This outstanding achievement highlights the company's potential for rapid growth and financial success. It also aligns with PhantomFX's commitment to delivering significant returns to its customers.

The establishment of Spectre Post in Bengaluru is a strategic move designed to leverage the city's thriving tech ecosystem and abundant talent pool. Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India, offers a rich environment for technological and creative industries to flourish. This expansion not only enhances the PhantomFX's operational capabilities but also reinforces its dedication to fostering innovation and excellence within the VFX industry.

Bejoy Arputharaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Phantom FX, expressed his enthusiasm, stating "We are thrilled to expand our presence in Bengaluru with the launch of Spectre Post. The appointments of Rajan. E, Andrew Shibi L, and Balakrishnan M to lead Spectre Post are testaments to our pursuit of excellence. Their extensive expertise and visionary leadership will undoubtedly drive our new subsidiary towards achieving unprecedented heights in VFX. As we look towards the future, we are optimistic and driven by a shared vision of excellence and innovation in VFX.

With a strong start and a team of seasoned professionals, Spectre Post is well-positioned for a prosperous future. Our subsidiary is anticipated to play a pivotal role in expanding PhantomFX's influence in the VFX industry, advancing our vision and commitment to excellence. We look forward to embarking on this exciting journey and achieving remarkable milestones together."

