PhantomFX Strengthens its Leadership Team and Secures Rs 12.4 Crore in New Projects

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 4: Phantom Digital Effects Limited (NSE SYMBOL: PHANTOMFX), a leading creative visual effects (VFX) studio, proudly announces two significant developments as part of its growth strategy and commitment to industry excellence.

Strategic Leadership Appointments

PhantomFX welcomes Vetrivell V. as the new Senior Vice President of Production. With over 28 years of extensive experience in Visual Effects, Animation, Gaming Design and Development, and AR / VR and Software Development at companies like Pentamedia, TIL Studio, Land Marvel Animation, Red Octane, and Ken Creative, Vetrivell brings unmatched expertise to the team. Known for his innovative approach, leadership qualities, and strong problem-solving skills, Vetrivell is set to drive PhantomFX's production capabilities to new heights, ensuring the successful delivery of complex, high-quality visual effects projects.

Additionally, Jamie Briens has been appointed as the Head of Technology. With a distinguished career spanning 19 years at prestigious studios like DNEG and Redefine, Jamie's experience covers iconic projects such as Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Venom, and Bohemian Rhapsody. His expertise in artist workflows, pipeline development, and cutting-edge technology will enhance PhantomFX's operational efficiency, support scalability, and foster innovation across the company's technology infrastructure.

Robust Order Book: Rs12.4 Crore in New Projects

In a testament to its growing influence in the global VFX market, PhantomFX has secured new projects worth Rs12.4 Crore in the months of July and August 2024. These orders, comprising both international and domestic assignments, will be executed during the fiscal year 2024-25. This substantial inflow of orders not only strengthens PhantomFX's market position but also underscores its commitment to delivering high-quality visual effects solutions that meet clients' evolving demands worldwide.

Bejoy Arputharaj, Chairman and Managing Director of PhantomFX, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Vetrivell as our new Senior Vice President of Production and Jamie Briens as the Head of Technology. Their extensive backgrounds and deep passion for the creative industry are set to elevate our production capabilities significantly. Furthermore, the recent surge in orders stands as a powerful testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. These milestones reflect our dedication to providing outstanding value to both our international and domestic clients. We are excited to capitalize on these new opportunities and drive our continued growth and success in the upcoming fiscal year."

