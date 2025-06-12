Philips Future Health Index 2025: Delayed care and lost clinical time call for accelerated AI adoption in APAC

PRNewswire

Singapore, June 12: Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today released the Asia Pacific (APAC) findings from its 10th annual Future Health Index (FHI) report, the largest global healthcare survey of its kind. The report draws insights on key concerns from healthcare professionals and patients in 16 countries, including Australia, Indonesia, and South Korea. Findings show that despite strong optimism about artificial intelligence's (AI) potential to ease pressure on APAC's healthcare systems, trust and implementation concerns persist. 66% of patients surveyed in APAC are experiencing delays in seeing specialist doctor, with an average waiting time of 47 days. 89% of healthcare professionals believe that AI and predictive analytics can save lives by facilitating earlier interventions. Building trust among patients and healthcare professionals around AI key to driving wider adoption.

"The need for AI has never been greater. Our survey shows that patients are anxiously waiting more than a month for specialist care, while some healthcare professionals are losing about four working weeks of clinical time a year due to incomplete patient data," said Jasper Westerink, Senior Vice President and Representative Director of Philips Japan and Acting Managing Director of Philips APAC. "There is a clear role for AI to help clinicians act faster, make better decisions, and anticipate patient needs earlier as we strive to deliver better care for more people."

Worsening patient outcomes because of care delays call for accelerated AI adoption

About two in three patients (66%) surveyed in APAC are waiting nearly one and a half months to see a specialist doctor, with an average waiting time of 47 days.

Generally, one in three patients (33%) in APAC report that their health has deteriorated due to delays in seeing a doctor, with one in four (25%) ultimately going to the hospital as a result of long waiting times.

AI has the potential to transform care delivery and significantly improve patient outcomes across APAC.

* 81% of healthcare professionals in APAC believe that digital health technologies, including AI and predictive analytics, will lead to a reduction in hospital admissions in the future.

* 86% of healthcare professionals anticipate that these technologies will decrease the need for acute or emergency medical procedures and interventions.

* 89% of healthcare professionals believe that AI and predictive analytics can save lives by facilitating earlier interventions.

Workforce challenge and data burdens call for AI relief

Three in four healthcare professionals (76%) in APAC report losing valuable clinical time due to incomplete or inaccessible patient data, with close to one-third (31%) of these losing over 45 minutes per shift, adding up to 23 full days a year lost by each professional. Similarly, two in five (39%) clinicians say they are now spending less time with patients and more time on administrative tasks than they were five years ago.

These exacerbate the workforce challenge experienced by healthcare professionals in APAC, as estimated by the World Health Organization. The shortage of health workers in Southeast Asia alone will be 6.9 million respectively in 2030, nearly 40% of the global shortage burden.[1]

About 300 healthcare professionals surveyed shared the following concerns if AI is not implemented:

* 45% worry about an expanding patient backlog

* 42% cite growing burnout from non-clinical tasks

* 40% worry about their inability to provide cutting-edge care

Addressing AI concerns from HCPs and patients crucial for widespread adoption

A majority of healthcare professionals (81%) in APAC are involved in developing new technology at their organizations. However, 39% believe that the new technologies developed are not catered to their needs. Concerns around accountability persist, with 71% sharing concerns about the legal liability for AI usage, while 66% worry that potential data biases in AI applications could widen disparities in health outcomes.

Among patients, a majority (75%) welcome the increased use of technology if it improves access to care and benefits them. Around half are concerned that it could reduce face-to-face time with their doctors (51%) and are worried about data security when new technologies are introduced in healthcare (54%).

Trust key to transforming healthcare in APAC

For the majority of healthcare professionals surveyed (84%) building trust in AI has to involve support with guidelines, issues and liability. In addition, healthcare professionals cite the development of evidence-based, transparent, and monitored AI solutions (72%), followed by reassurance on data security issues, with 51% of healthcare professionals seeking clarity in this area.

For patients, about three in four (74%) welcome the use of more technology in healthcare if it helps make it easier to see a healthcare professional and if it helps improve care for patients like themselves (75%).

Healthcare professionals play a key role in building trust between patients and AI. Majority of patients (86%) would feel more comfortable with AI in healthcare if hearing about it from their doctors, indicating that doctors are a trusted source of information about such technologies.

"It's essential to foster trust of AI-powered technologies among healthcare professionals and patients," said Jasper. "This will enable widespread adoption and effective implementation. Industry-wide collaboration will help us address trust gaps to unlock AI's full potential, enabling responsible, inclusive integration across APAC's healthcare systems."

