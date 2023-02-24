Pillup: A Better, Simpler And Smarter Pharmacy

New Delhi (India), February 24: PillUp, an online pharmacy in India, is on a mission to make the consumption of medicines easier and is causing a stir in the healthcare industry with its unique approach to medication management.

PillUp provides pre-sorting of medicine s , over-the-counter (OTC) medications, and vitamins into personalised sachets organised by date and time.

Founded in June 2021 by Ankur Solanki, Akanksha, and Dr. Manish Singh, a team of Y-combinator alumni, operations specialist, and a senior cardiologist runs the Delhi-based online pharmacy through a mobile app that delivers medications to customers’ doorstep.

The service aims to simplify medication management for those with complex medication regimens, chronic conditions, or limited mobility.

PillUp’s growing popularity among investors and customers alike is evident in the undisclosed funding the company has received from Stonks, Shaan Puri and other notable angel investors. The company’s commitment to quality service is reflected in its automatic refill system, reminders, and access to pharmacists who can provide support and answer questions.

PillUp has revealed the massive potential of combining design thinking and the drug market… This simple innovation makes life easier for seniors who can be a bit forgetful and have difficulty segregating medicines by the time of the day. “Younger patients with active lifestyles and chronic diseases can pull as many packets as needed and go. All told, PillUp means NO more medicine organisers, putting alarms on your phone or calling your parents to remind them about their medicines.

Medication nonadherence in India is more than 50%, which in simple terms, means more than 50% of people are not taking medicines as prescribed by doctors. This is the biggest reason for the progression of chronic diseases, and India is on the way to becoming the Diabetes capital of the world. PillUp aims to increase adherence with its pre-sorted medicines and reminders, allowing people to have the right medicines at the right time. The startup also uses robots to sort medications, cutting down on both cost and human error.

The potential for strategic partnerships or acquisitions between PillUp and leaders in the Indian online pharmacy market, such as 1mg, PharmEasy, or Flipkart, is increasing as the market continues to grow. Such collaborations could lead to increased efficiency, expanded customer reach, and, ultimately, better healthcare outcomes for millions of people in India.

Moreover, PillUp is making headway on the B2B front, partnering with hospitals, old age homes, doctors, and other healthcare providers to enhance medication management in India. By working with healthcare providers, PillUp can provide valuable services to patients, ensuring they receive the correct medications at the right time.

In conclusion, PillUp’s innovative approach to medication management has the potential to transform the traditional methods of medication management in India. With the support of investors and a dedicated team, PillUp is poised to play a significant role in the future of the Indian online pharmacy market and positively impact the Indian healthcare industry.

