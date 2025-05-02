Piyush Goyal holds trade talks with EU Commissioner, India-EU reaffirm to conclude FTA by end of 2025

New Delhi [India], May 2 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, held a key meeting with European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic, in Brussels to discuss the progress of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to concluding the long-awaited trade deal by the end of 2025.

Goyal described the dialogue as "highly productive," saying that it helped redefine the India-EU partnership.

The meeting focused on enhancing market access for businesses in both regions and strengthening trusted, diversified supply chains.

The discussions aimed to ensure that the FTA would not only be strategic but also mutually beneficial for the sustainable development of both economies.

In a social media post on 'X', Goyal said, "Redefining the India-EU Partnership, In my highly productive dialogue with EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security @MarosSefcovic today, we reaffirmed our shared commitment to concluding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations by the end of 2025"

He emphasized that the agreement would boost innovation, improve competitiveness, and support future-ready investments and mobility between India and the EU.

Both parties underlined the importance of a fair and comprehensive agreement that supports shared prosperity.

They also highlighted the role of leadership from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in moving the talks forward.

The minister said, "Both India and EU, under the leadership of PM @NarendraModiji and EU President @VonderLeyen, remain committed to working towards a mutually beneficial and strategic agreement for shared prosperity and sustainable development of our regions".

The India-EU FTA has been under negotiation for several years. If concluded, it would be one of India's most significant trade pacts, opening up major opportunities for exporters, investors, and workers from both regions.

The meeting in Brussels signals a renewed push from both sides to overcome remaining challenges and finalize the agreement within the proposed timeline.

