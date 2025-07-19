Piyush Goyal inaugurates DSCI advanced cyber skill centre in Mumbai with aim to empower the youth and women

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19, : Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal inaugurated the DSCI Advanced Cyber Skill Centre in Kandivali, Mumbai, reinforcing India's mission to build a digitally secure and skilled nation.

The DSCI Advanced Cyber Skill Centre will provide cutting-edge training in cybersecurity to nearly 1,000 youth annually, with a strong focus on women empowerment under the PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

Additionally the centre will also focus training women and students from tier-II, tier-III cities, with the goal of bridging the gender gap providing opportunities to underserved communities

Speaking at the event, Goyal emphasized the initiative's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India and Skill India visions. "Cybersecurity is not just a matter of national security; it is about empowering our youth to become the frontline defenders of a digitally secure India," he stated. "This initiative will bridge the skill gap while fostering innovation, inclusivity, and resilience in our digital ecosystem."

Furthermore, highlighting India's fast-paced digital growth, he noted that technology has become the equalizer of opportunity, from 5G towers to UPI payments at the corner tapri, and reaffirmed the government's vision of making India the Skill Capital of the World under Kaushal Ka Dashak.

Encouraging young learners, the minister said, "Children in the Cybercell Zone, I urge you to work hard for just four months. Then you will get a good job, a good salary, your family will be well, and you will be able to serve the country with pride."

He further urged youth to adopt "Hack-to-Help" models, participate in hackathons, and upskill in AI, robotics, and cybersecurity, while remaining alert to online threats.

The Kandivali Skill & Career Centre, conceptualized under Goyal's guidance, serves as a comprehensive skill development hub for youth and women across North Mumbai. "it is not just a building; it is a mission to empower the youth and women of Uttar Mumbai with future-ready skills," he said.

The event was attended by DSCI CEO Vinayak Godse, Kyndryl Global Head of Corporate Affairs Una Pullizi, Kyndryl India President: Lingraju Sawkar, industry leaders, and young learners. Additionally, MLA Sanjay Upadhya, MLA Manisha Chaudhary, MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, North Mumbai District President Bala Tawde, and CII officials were also present at the event.

The initiative marks a major step toward a cyber-resilient Viksit Bharat, ensuring no talent is left behind in India's digital growth journey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor