Piyush Goyal reviews plantation boards, calls for market diversification and brand 'India' push

New Delhi [India], August 22 : Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, reviewed the functioning of the country's plantation boards, stressing the need for stronger export diversification, brand promotion, and collective showcasing of India's plantation products, as per a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Goyal highlighted that India's plantation sector, ranging from tea and coffee to spices and rubber, holds vast untapped potential in global markets. He urged the Boards to expand their outreach by not only promoting value-added products but also ensuring the highest quality standards.

He emphasized that India must maximize benefits from existing Free Trade Agreements (FTA) to push plantation exports to new destinations.

Calling for a unified strategy, the Minister said that the promotion of brand 'India' should be undertaken jointly by the Boards in collaboration with the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). He suggested that a 'Bharat Pavilion' be set up at all major international and domestic trade fairs to allow the Boards to collectively present their products under a single national identity.

Additionally, he directed the Boards to give special focus on their Geographical Indication (GI) products, ensuring that 'India' is clearly reflected in their logos.

The welfare of growers and workers also came up as a priority during the discussions. Goyal urged the Boards to ensure that families engaged in plantation sectors are supported through existing welfare schemes. He underlined the importance of skilling programmes for these communities, directing the Boards to work in coordination with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The Minister expressed satisfaction that several capacity-building initiatives were already underway, particularly those encouraging good agricultural practices, organic production, and better quality standards.

Ease of doing business, Goyal stressed, must be at the heart of the Boards' outreach. He advised that stakeholders, including growers and exporters, should receive assistance through sensitization drives and simplified procedures.

Looking ahead, the Minister encouraged the Boards to consider establishing a common incubation centre modeled on the Atal Innovation Mission. Such a centre, he said, would help promote research, innovation, and start-ups within the plantation sector, paving the way for new ideas and entrepreneurship.

The comprehensive review, according to the Ministry's statement, is aimed at giving India's plantation exports a sharper competitive edge while ensuring that growers and workers benefit directly from government schemes and international opportunities.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Department of Commerce along with officials from the Spices Board, Tea Board, Rubber Board, Coffee Board and the newly established Turmeric Board.

