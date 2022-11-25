Planning to invest in properties in Dubai? Here’s how Xiphias can help you get residency in Dubai

November 25: As one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, Dubai has been positioned as a business, financial, and commercial hub for the region by government policies that have helped shape business conditions. In addition to being a popular destination for travelers, entrepreneurs, and investors, Dubai offers outstanding business opportunities while maintaining a rewarding quality of life.

By offering a unique investment-driven visa program, Dubai encourages and fosters foreign investment, allowing investors to build a secure future for themselves, their families, and their businesses.

With an ever-growing population and thousands of foreign workers moving to Dubai annually to further their careers in a safe, cosmopolitan, and global trading hub, it is easy to see why Dubai is a haven for real estate investment. The real estate market in Dubai has been growing exponentially over the years, there is a lot of interest in off-plan properties due to the flexible payment plans offered by developers to prospective investors. All of the investment opportunities in Dubai are attracted by the Golden Visa, entrepreneurs and investors who meet specific criteria set by the UAE Government are eligible for a Golden Visa, a 10-year residency permit.

What encourages the investor to invest in Dubai?

In the last few years, with the UAE government’s foresight and vision, despite the adversities caused to the business and economic climate by the pandemic, real estate investment in Dubai has continued to gain momentum as it can be a pathway to Long-term Residency in Dubai, thanks to the investment-friendly Golden Visa program of the UAE.

An investor who invests AED 1 million or more in a freehold residential property can secure a long-term visa also known as a Golden Visa. The exponential growth seen in Dubai for 2021 is expected to continue in 2022, according to industry predictions. Especially for foreigners, the time is ripe to buy real estate in Dubai, especially if they are considering receiving 100% ownership, a secure pension, or a Golden Visa.

Another trend is tourists opting for short-term rentals, which are driven by the desire to experience an authentic homestay. Dubai has one of the highest tourist turnovers, so it is a very lucrative segment for homeowners to focus on and earn high short-term rentals.

From the highest numbers of skyscrapers in any city to bustling mega-malls, and best-in-class transit systems, Dubai with its state-of-the-art infrastructure excites the investors. Additionally, over 190 nationalities make up the multicultural population of Dubai, a true mix that makes immigrants feel at home. Dubai is among the safest cities in the world with the best civic ecosystem. With a three-star safety ranking from The World Economic Forum, a stable law and order system, and compassionate government initiatives, this city attracts ardent investors.

How Xiphias Immigration contributes to this phenomenon of investing in Dubai?

As the market becomes increasingly dynamic, every businessman needs to travel across the globe visa-free in order to improve their business prospects and invest in multiple countries. As a result of this need for business groups, many countries have opened their doors to cross-border investments.

Despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, real estate investments have remained buoyant. As a result, customers’ choices have also diversified, and residential real estate has been gaining interest as an asset class in the past few years.

In Dubai, XIPHIAS Immigration has partnered with multiple companies to help their clients find the right investment opportunities. Their partners include hotel ownership groups, apartment management companies, and villa owners. Applicants have the right to act as sponsors for their family members to come live with them in Dubai. Once the applicant receives his/her Permanent Residence Permit, this is possible. In order to be eligible to sponsor, the applicant must prove a minimum income of 4000 dirhams per month.

How can XIPHIAS Immigration assist you?

Assist you in making the right decision by providing appropriate counselling

You will receive an evaluation report, which will help you understand where you stand and what changes need to be made to ensure a successful migration

Throughout the process they offer assistance

Prepare the application in the manner necessary for a successful immigration application

Provide the best deals for investing in Dubai

Provide the required orientation

With XIPHIAS Immigration, you can fulfill your dreams of settling in Dubai under the Express Entry category in every way possible. Their expertise will help you prepare your application and advise you before and after you come to Dubai on how to fulfill the requirements set forth by the authorities in Dubai. There is no better time to capitalize on Dubai’s booming business sector. The possibilities are endless.

As needed, the firm has continuously partnered and collaborated with the right type of solicitors and lawyers around the world. At the same time, building partnerships with organizations that provide lucrative, transparent investment opportunities. The company has partnered with many land developers across the globe to provide end-to-end solutions for those who want to invest abroad.

In addition to helping individuals, companies, and organizations grow and develop, Xiphias Immigration has a strong ethical foundation.

Thus far, they have been able to guide and help individuals, investors, and corporations among others with their immigration needs with their efficient, smart consultants. XIPHIAS Immigration has been committed since its inception to exceeding the expectations of its clients and satisfying all their needs. In addition to providing their clients with premier, personalized advice, the XIPHIAS team aims to simplify the whole process for their clients and their families. The firm believes in supporting its clients and guiding them through immigration policies while becoming their rock.

