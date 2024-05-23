Platinum Steels LLP Triumphs as the Best Quality Steel Tank Brand in North India at GEA 2024

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: The Global Excellence Awards 2024 (GEA 2024) orchestrated by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, unfolded as a night of recognition and celebration, honoring excellence across various industries. With the illustrious presence of Chief Guest Shilpa Shetty Kundra and the affable hosting by Rithvik Dhanjani, the event held on May 12th, 2024, in Mumbai, was a beacon of glamour and prestige. Amidst the gathering of distinguished guests and luminaries, Pranshu Garg as the esteemed Director of Platinum Steels LLP held the esteemed title of Best Quality Steel Tank Brand in North India at GEA 2024.

Platinum Steels LLP has solidified its reputation as a trailblazer in the steel industry, renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. Established with a vision to deliver exceptional steel tank solutions, the company has consistently upheld the highest standards of craftsmanship and reliability. Under the astute leadership of Pranshu Garg, Director of Platinum Steels LLP, the company has forged a path of excellence, setting benchmarks for others to follow. Pranshu Garg, upon receiving the prestigious award, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are deeply honored to receive this recognition. It is a testament to our dedication to providing superior-quality steel tanks to our customers. This award motivates us to continue striving for excellence in all that we do."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a luminary in the entertainment industry, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, adding to the grandeur and significance of the event. Notable winners included the Best Talk Show Of The Year- The Thugesh Show, Fresh Face of the Year- Ayesha Khan, Digital Beauty Influencer Of The Year- Ankush Bahuguna, Inspiring Personality In Culinary Excellence- Shivesh Bhatia, Trending Face of the year- Abhishek Kumar, Best Supporting Actress for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani- Anjali Anand and Outstanding Performer in Regional Cinema (Female)- Manasi Parekh and many more. These individuals epitomized the spirit of excellence and innovation, inspiring others with their dedication and creativity.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the organizer of the Global Excellence Awards, proudly reveals its distinguished partners for the event. The partners include Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Radio City as the Radio Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner. From over 30,000 nominations, Brand Empower carefully selected the top 120 winners across various sectors such as Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also honours exceptional artists from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and Influencers. Known for its dedication to recognizing and celebrating excellence in diverse industries, Brand Empower Pvt Ltd excels in market research, branding, and creative PR, significantly enhancing the profiles of businesses, entrepreneurs, and service providers globally. Through partnerships like the one with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, a leader in web development, digital marketing, and branding services, Brand Empower continues to lead in industry recognition and empowerment.

Brand Empower, a leading Market Research company, popular for its initiative of India's Most Prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024 to honour & recognise Entrepreneurs, Professionals, Artists, Companies, Organisations & Institutions for their outstanding work, Creativity, Innovation & Quality. The first edition of GEA 2018 was held on 7th October 2018 with Mrs Raveena Tandon, the second edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene, the third edition with Anupam Kher and the fourth edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene as the chief guest, Brand Empower has always celebrated the best in the industry.

